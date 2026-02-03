'Being more of an influential player' an aim for Jack Haig in career reboot with Ineos Grenadiers

News
By published

'I'd love to go on and be part of another Grand Tour winning team,' says Australian who adds experience to squad which also counts Oscar Onley among its 2026 signings

TANUNDA, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 21: Jack Haig of Australia and Team INEOS Grenadiers signing prior to the 26th Santos Tour Down Under 2026, Stage 1 a 120.6km stage from Tanunda to Tanunda on January 21, 2026 in Tanunda, Australia. (Photo by Con Chronis/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Con Chronis/ Getty Images)

Jack Haig is a rider who knows what it is to stand on a Grand Tour podium. However, he's been clear for some time now that his focus is no longer on chasing a return for himself to those revered steps, it's on helping guide a teammate towards them, which is part of the reason why his shift to Ineos Grenadiers in 2026 seems like a perfect pairing.

The team has been clear that its goal is to work its way back to the top step at the Tour de France, with signings like Oscar Onley and Kévin Vauquelin bolstering the ranks of future contenders. However, with experienced riders like Geraint Thomas retiring at the end of last season and Luke Rowe the year before, there is another part of the picture that could do with some fortification, and that's where the 32-year-old Australian comes in.

In his first year at Bahrain Victorious, in 2021, he claimed third place at the Vuelta a España. However, it was the desire to repeat the feat of 2018, when he was part of a Grand Tour-winning team with the Australian squad, and Simon Yates claimed the top step at the Vuelta, that drew Haig to the British outfit.

It wasn't exactly an easy year to be out of contract, not with Arkéa-B&B Hotels folding, the merger of Lotto-Intermarché, and big-name transfers such as Remco Evenepoel and Onley. However, Haig opened up discussions early and even though it was a late confirmation, he is clearly content with the outcome as he secured a two-year deal with a "preferred choice".

TOPICS
Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

