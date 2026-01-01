X2O Trofee Baal-GP Sven Nys: Mathieu van der Poel dominates to secure seventh consecutive season win despite crashing in thick mud

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Premier Tech) secured his seventh consecutive win of the cyclo-cross season with a solo victory at X2O Trofee Baal-GP Sven Nys on Thursday.

Despite a crash in the mud halfway through the race, Van der Poel went on to take the win by 37 seconds ahead of Emiel Verstrynge (Crelan-Corendon) and 1:16 ahead of Thibau Nys (Baloise Verzekeringen-Het Poetsbureau Lions).

35 riders lined up under wet and rainy conditions on New Year's Day at the X2O Trofee Baal-GP Sven Nys, facing a technical and muddy circuit, including World Champion Van der Poel wearing his new kit showcasing sponsors Alpecin-Premier Tech.

Wout Janssen (Cyclis-Van den Plas Cycling) had a strong start, leading the race for the first sections of the course, but lost ground on an off-camber section with Nys, also racing under a new team name, Baloise Verzekeringen-Het Poetsbureau Lions, moving to the front.

A group of six emerged as the race entered lap two with Nys, van der Poel, Cameron Mason (Sevens Racing), Toon Aerts (Deschacht-Hens CX Team), series leader Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ridley), Jente Michels (Alpecin Development), Verstrynge, and Toon Vandebosch (Crelan-Corendon).

Van der Poel opened a gap through the technical muddy sections, forcing Nys and Michels into a desperate chase. The surprise of the day came from Verstrynge, who jumped across to Van der Poel on the third of eight laps.

Behind the two leaders, Michels, Nys, Aerts and Nieuwenhuis chased at 26 seconds behind at the start of the fourth lap.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Van der Poel crashed on the climb, caught in a deeper line through the mud, but was back up and on his bike quickly to close the gap to Verstrynge.

The World Champion continued to put pressure on his rival until he opened a four-second gap at the start of the sixth lap, with Verstrynge trying to limit his losses and stay ahead of a chasing Nys.

Van der Poel continued to increase his lead to over half a minute before securing the win.

Nieuwenhuis leads the X2O Trofee series with two rounds to go at Lille-Krawatencross and Brussels, both in February.

Results