X2O Trofee Baal-GP Sven Nys: Mathieu van der Poel dominates to secure seventh consecutive season win despite crashing in thick mud

Emiel Verstrynge takes second after strong performance ahead of Thibau Nys in third on New Year's Day

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Premier Tech) secured his seventh consecutive win of the cyclo-cross season with a solo victory at X2O Trofee Baal-GP Sven Nys on Thursday.

Despite a crash in the mud halfway through the race, Van der Poel went on to take the win by 37 seconds ahead of Emiel Verstrynge (Crelan-Corendon) and 1:16 ahead of Thibau Nys (Baloise Verzekeringen-Het Poetsbureau Lions).

