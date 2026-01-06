Vuelta a Táchira still going forward in Venezuela despite US military strike that led to Maduro's capture
Teams presentation event set for Wednesday night and 10 days of racing to begin Friday 'without any modifications'
There is a more than a week until the Tour Down Under opens the WorldTour season for 2026, but the first race on the UCI calendar this year is Venezuela's Vuelta al Táchira, which is still due to take place despite the recent surprise US military action in Caracas.
The strike on January 3 led to the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro Moro and his wife, Cilia Flores de Maduro, who are now in New York to face multiple charges related to drug trafficking.
The 61st edition of the UCI 2.2 ranked Vuelta a Táchira takes place from January 9-18, with the teams presentation taking place January 7 at 7:00 p.m. local time in San Cristóbal, where stage 1 will depart for the 214.1km stage 1.
Organisers continue to update social media with 'business as usual' posts, including acknowledgements of a race sponsor, listing of teams and confirmation of the teams presentation tomorrow. Several media, including Tuttobiciweb and l'Escalador, have reported that race organisers are committed to holding the event.
"The Vuelta al Táchira will take place without any modifications, and from Wednesday the first foreign teams will arrive in San Cristóbal," Josmer Cuadros, vice president of the race's organizing committee, said in an interview with l'Escalador.
The planned race route covers 1,533 kilometres across south-west Venezuela, starting and ending in San Cristóbal which is near the border of Colombia.
The capture of Maduro and his wife took place in the nation's capital, more than 800 kilometres to the north. News outlets including Reuters and CNN have reported unrest in Caracas but not in other parts of the country.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
The top team on the start list is Trululu Grupo La Guacamaya, which returns with defending champion Eduin Becerra of Venezuela. Several teams from Colombia and Mexico are expected with Venezuelan squads.
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.