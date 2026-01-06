Vuelta a Táchira still going forward in Venezuela despite US military strike that led to Maduro's capture

News
By published

Teams presentation event set for Wednesday night and 10 days of racing to begin Friday 'without any modifications'

Venezuela&#039;s Eduin Becerra (R), from team Trululu Grupo La Guacamaya, celebrates after winning the 60th &#039;Vuelta al Tachira&#039; road bicycle race between San Rafael del Piñal and Cerro del Cristo Rey in San Cristobal, Tachira State, Venezuela on January 19, 2025. (Photo by Johnny PARRA / AFP)
Eduin Becerra (R) of Trululu Grupo La Guacamaya celebrates after winning the 2025 Vuelta al Tachira (Image credit: Getty Images)

There is a more than a week until the Tour Down Under opens the WorldTour season for 2026, but the first race on the UCI calendar this year is Venezuela's Vuelta al Táchira, which is still due to take place despite the recent surprise US military action in Caracas.

The strike on January 3 led to the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro Moro and his wife, Cilia Flores de Maduro, who are now in New York to face multiple charges related to drug trafficking.

The 61st edition of the UCI 2.2 ranked Vuelta a Táchira takes place from January 9-18, with the teams presentation taking place January 7 at 7:00 p.m. local time in San Cristóbal, where stage 1 will depart for the 214.1km stage 1.

"The Vuelta al Táchira will take place without any modifications, and from Wednesday the first foreign teams will arrive in San Cristóbal," Josmer Cuadros, vice president of the race's organizing committee, said in an interview with l'Escalador.

The planned race route covers 1,533 kilometres across south-west Venezuela, starting and ending in San Cristóbal which is near the border of Colombia.

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.