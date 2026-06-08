Tour de France 2026 stage 14 preview

Stage 14: Mulhouse - Le Markstein

Date: July 18, 2026

Distance: 155.3km

Start time: 13:10 CET

Finish time: 17:38 CET

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Le Markstein returns to the Tour three years after Tadej Pogačar's victory there, but the road to the summit will be very different this time.

Starting in Mulhouse, the 155.3km stage 14 packs 3800 metres of climbing into a stage short on distance but unrelenting in difficulty, and very likely the moment the GC battle truly ignites.

The climbing begins just 15 kilometres in with the Grand Ballon, followed by the first pass through the finish line before the route rolls on through the Col du Page and the Ballon d’Alsace, the latter tackled for the second consecutive day.

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Hidden on the 111-km loop is one of the most explosive passages in the entire 2026 route: the maiden Tour ascent of the Col du Haag, a forest track converted into a bike path that winds for 11.2 kilometres at 7.3% on average, with an irregular rhythm and ramps touching 15%. From its summit, only six kilometres stand between the peloton and the finish at Le Markstein.

Mountains

Grand Ballon (cat. 1, 21.5km at 4.8%), km. 36.6

Col du Page (cat. 2, 9.8km at 4.7%), km. 71.3

Ballon d'Alsace (cat. 1, 8.9km at 6.9%), km. 94.4

Col du Haag (cat. 1, 11.2km at 7.3%), km. 149.4

Sprints

Wattwiller, km. 12.6