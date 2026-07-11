<a id="elk-af1d89a8-7d0e-11f1-bcea-af9699a9f5c5"></a><h2 id="welcome-to-today-s-stage-2">Welcome to today's stage!</h2><p id="elk-d800f54c-7d0b-11f1-8bc1-3fefa22b565a">Hello and welcome to <em>Cyclingnews' </em>live coverage of stage 8 of the <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.cyclingnews.com/tour-de-france/" data-url="https://www.cyclingnews.com/tour-de-france/" data-hl-processed="none">Tour de France</a>!</p><p>We're expecting another sprint finish today, with the parcours almost totally pan-flat and a very sprint-friendly finale in Bergerac. That means we're getting two sprint days in a row after yesterday's gallop into Bordeaux.</p><a id="elk-seasonal"></a><aside id="seasonal_0" class="hawk-root" data-block-type="embed" data-render-type="fte" data-skip="dealsy" data-widget-type="seasonal"></aside><p id="elk-d800f54c-7d0b-11f1-8bc1-3fefa22b565a-2">The main question we're asking is less about the sprint though, and more about the breakaway. Let's hope there's a real break, and not just a lone rider as we saw on stage 5...</p>