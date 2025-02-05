Zwift has partnered with Sir Chris Hoy's Tour de 4 initiative to raise funds for UK cancer charities
The Tour de 4 initiative aims to change the perception of people living with stage four cancer
Zwift has partnered with Sir Chris Hoy's Tour de 4 initiative to help raise money for cancer charities across the UK.
The Tour de 4 project has been launched by Hoy to change the perception of people living with stage four cancer, and to raise funds for various cancer charities in the UK as well as helping people affected by cancer to connect with others.
Chris Hoy announced his cancer was terminal on October 20th, 2024.
Indoor training platform Zwift will host Tour de 4 rides fortnightly until the end of May, before changing to a monthly schedule during June, July and August. The first ride on February 8th will be a Saturday social ride of 45 minutes on the Tempus Fugit course on Watopia. Special guests will take part including Philip Hindes, Duncan Scott, Lucy Charles-Barclay, Sam Laidlow, and Freddy Ovett.
On September the 7th thousands of riders will gather in Scotland for the culmination of the Tour de 4. Zwift is encouraging as many people as possible to participate in the Tour de 4 rides and donate to the cancer charities that mean the most to them. Zwift will match all donations made by its community up to £50,000.
Sir Chris Hoy, a level 70 Zwifter and 6 times Olympic gold medallist, said;
"A huge thank you to the team at Zwift for their investment and support. Tour de 4 is all about bringing people together and Zwift is the perfect platform to do this; I get so much out of my Zwift rides, meeting and engaging with a brilliant community.
"I’m particularly excited to have a few special guests confirmed for the 8th so come and join us if you can – you never know who you might end up riding alongside!”
