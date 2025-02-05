Zwift has partnered with Sir Chris Hoy's Tour de 4 initiative to raise funds for UK cancer charities

By
published

The Tour de 4 initiative aims to change the perception of people living with stage four cancer

A picture of Sir Chris Hoy wearing a white helmet
(Image credit: Zwift)

Zwift has partnered with Sir Chris Hoy's Tour de 4 initiative to help raise money for cancer charities across the UK. 

The Tour de 4 project has been launched by Hoy to change the perception of people living with stage four cancer, and to raise funds for various cancer charities in the UK as well as helping people affected by cancer to connect with others.  

Tom Wieckowski
Tom Wieckowski
Tech writer

Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as a tech writer. Despite having a degree in English Literature he has spent his entire working life in the cycling industry in one form or another. He has over 10 years of experience as a qualified mechanic, with the last five years before joining Cyclingnews being spent running an independent workshop. This means he is just as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike, and he isn’t afraid to pull a bike apart or get hands-on with it when testing to really see what it’s made of. 

He has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track, and has ridden and competed in most disciplines. He has a keen eye for pro-team tech and enjoys spotting new or interesting components in the wild. During his time at Cyclingnews, Tom has already interviewed some of the sport's biggest names including Mathieu van der Poel, Tadej Pogačar and Alberto Contador. He's also covered various launches from brands such as Pinarello, Ridley, Specialized and more, tackled the Roubaix Challenge sportive aboard his own rim-brake Cannondale SuperSix Evo, tested over 20 aero helmets in the wind tunnel, and has created helpful in-depth buying advice relating to countless categories from torque wrenches to winter clothing. 

More about tech
A man wearing the Van Rysel Long Sleeve Racer 2 base layer

Van Rysel Racer 2 Long Sleeve base layer review: Budget brand takes it to the more established players
A close up of two tyres, one narrow and one very wide

Lab tested: What is the fastest gravel tyre setup?
Peloton riding stage 3 to Jebel Hafeet in 2024

How to watch UAE Tour Women 2025 – Live streaming around the world
See more latest