Zwift and AusCycling announce new partnership

Virtual riding platform Zwift and Australia's cycling federation, AusCycling, have announced a new partnership for 2021, which will see riders of all levels and ages ride and compete together online between the months of April and September.

AusCycling – the new guise of Cycling Australia – will again work with Zwift, following on from this year's online National Racing Series, which saw domestic men's and women's teams take part in six events across May, June and July.

Zwift will host a number of online racing and recreational events next season, including a Masters Road Series in April, a repeat of the National Racing Series from May to July, which will also include a National Junior Racing Series, exclusive monthly rides with members of the Australian Cycling Team, a time trial series in August and a criterium series for different grades in September.

"The growth of esports in cycling has continued to accelerate throughout the world over the past 12 months, so we are especially pleased that, with this partnership, AusCycling will be able to expand our offering beyond just the elite level to all levels of our membership," said AusCycling general manager, events and racing, Kipp Kaufmann in a press release on Tuesday.

"We are thrilled to be leaders in cycling esports, and the Zwift platform will allow our members to get more out of riding bikes for competition and fun," he said.

Zwift co-founder and CEO Eric Min added: "Cycling esports provide a fantastic opportunity to grow the sport of cycling, bringing a new generation of cyclists.

"This further expansion of AusCycling-sanctioned racing on Zwift will provide cyclists of all abilities the opportunity to experience the fun of racing on Zwift."

