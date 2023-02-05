Zoe Bäckstedt heads to Opening Weekend after U23 Cyclocross Worlds silver

Zoe Bäckstedt (Great Britain) on the way to a silver medal at the U23 women's race at the 2023 Cyclocross Worlds

On the back of winning U23 silver at the UCI Cyclocross World Championships teenager Zoe Bäckstedt is set to make her pro Classics debut at Opening Weekend later this month.

The 18-year-old won the junior road race and time trial titles at the Worlds last September which was followed by her first senior cyclocross campaign.

Not ready to rest just yet, the EF Education-Tibco-SVB rider will compete in the Classics for the first time on opening weekend with Omloop Het Nieuwsblad on February 25 followed a day later by Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne.

"I've still got form at the moment so there's no point in taking some time off to then lose my form and gain it all back," said Bäckstedt. "I want to help out the team in whichever way I can, that's my whole role, to try and give a result somehow for them.

"I've been preparing for cyclocross season so I've not really been out and done much recon. I did [a few Classics] as a junior but not loads."

The Cyclocross Worlds was a successful weekend for the youngster who was part of the Great Britain side who finished second in the mixed team relay and then won a second silver medal in the U23 women's race behind Shirin van Anrooij.

Despite being over two years younger than Van Anrooij it was Bäckstedt who provided her only challenger holding the home favourite at a handful of seconds in the first half of the race.

The strength and experience of Van Anrooi eventually proved the difference as she clinched the world title 33 seconds ahead of Bäckstedt with third-placed Kristyna Zemanová almost another minute back.

"I tried to hold onto the wheel for as long as possible," added Bäckstedt. "That was the only realistic way of playing it. I knew that if I went in front of her she would come past me again at some point, she has got that bit more endurance.

"I was impressed by how long I lasted, keeping the gap fairly close for a while until the last lap where I died a little bit. I knew it would be extremely hard to beat her, it would only be if there was a mechanical or something that I would be able to beat her.

"Second is really something. You have to play it so you've got something left for the end so you don't completely die off. I'm pretty happy with how it went today."

Bäckstedt has won world titles on the road and cyclocross and is set to become another multi-discipline rider combining both seasons.

"The dream for cyclocross – elite world champ would be something pretty cool but I need to see first where cyclocross is in my career," Backstedt added.

"It could just be what Wout [Van Aert] and Mathieu [Van der Poel] do where they come in and do some select races like the elite Worlds and if it gets in the Olympics then that as well."

Bäckstedt has moved to Belgium this cyclocross season in a bid to improve her 'cross ability. After crashing and finishing fifth at the UEC European Cyclocross Championships the 18-year-old has shown her ability narrowly missing out on a World Cup elite podium with two fourth-placed finishes.

"Since the start of the season I've progressed a lot," added Bäckstedt. "I've learnt that the best riders are really strong, Shirin, Puck Pieterse and all that. There still not really much older than me but going into the elites with Puck and [elite world champion] Fem Van Empel.

"Learning in recon as well if you are out with them to follow their lines because they know what they definitely know what they're doing."