Zajicek faces long road to recovery

Phil Zajicek has been placed in a medically induced coma after his arm was severed following a collision with a flatbed truck on a lunch-time bike ride on Tuesday, according to a GoFundMe account set up to help support his family with growing medical expenses.

“He remains in the Intensive Care Unit in a medically induced coma. His wife Elizabeth has been at his bedside nearly 24 hours a day since the accident,” read a statement on the GoFundMe page.

Zajicek, a husband and father of two, and a former professional cyclist, was transported to the Boulder Community Hospital where he was being treated in the Intensive Care Unit. His former teammate, Matt Cooke, started a GoFundMe account to help cover medical expenses for his serious injuries.

The GoFundMe page explained that Zajicek’s arm was severed during the crash and he was left with other serious injuries that include fractures to his face, ribs, femur and a head injury.

“The emotional, physical, and financial burden that the Zajiceks now face is enormous and urgent. We urge you to contribute to Phil’s medical fund and support his wife and two precious children, Elouise, 4 and Eleanor, 3. From day one Phil has always been the most devoted, attentive, and loving husband and father that one could imagine.”

Zajicek, 36, was riding with a group of cyclists at around lunch hour when he collided with a flatbed truck on the descent of Flagstaff Road near Boulder, Colorado on Tuesday.

It is still unclear if he crossed the yellow line but the driver of the truck, Joseph Ayer, 38, stayed at the scene and cooperated with police, according to The Daily Camera.

Velonews reported that Zajicek's arm was severed in the incident. At that time he was also reported to be in serious condition and underwent surgery, but is expected to survive.

During his cycling career, Zajicek raced for Mercury, Saturn, Navigators and Fly V teams. He was banned for life after two anti-doping rule violations.