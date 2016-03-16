Zajicek's arm severed in Boulder cycling crash

Image 1 of 2 Phil Zajicek (Fly V Australia) zips up his Tall Timbers King of the Mountains leader's jersey after stage four. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 2 of 2 Phil Zajicek (Fly V Australia) flying on the steep time trial climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

36-year-old former pro cyclist Phil Zajicek was seriously injured in a collision with a flatbed truck on the descent of Flagstaff Road near Boulder, Colorado on Tuesday. Velonews reported that Zajicek's arm was severed in the incident. He was reported as in serious condition, underwent surgery, and is expected to survive.

Zajicek was riding with a small group of cyclists when the crash occurred. It was unclear whether he crossed the center line. The driver of the truck, Joseph Ayer, 38, stayed at the scene and cooperated with police, according to The Daily Camera.

Zajicek, a former racer for the Mercury, Saturn, Navigators and Fly V teams was banned for life by the US Anti-Doping Agency after admitting to purchasing performance enhancing drugs from a Chinese manufacturer in a scheme facilitated by Joe Papp. The offence was Zajicek's second after a 2004 positive for cathine.