Yonamine to Wiggle High5 in 2018

Image 1 of 4 Eri Yonamine (Japan) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Eri Yonamine (Japan) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Eri Yonamine (FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Eri Yonamine (Japan) competes at the Olympic Games in Rio

Wiggle High5 announced Monday that it has signed Eri Yonamine for the 2018 season. Yonamine, 26, is the current Japanese road and time trial champion.

“I'm really excited to join Wiggle High 5!” Yonamine said in a team press release. “I have big motivation to work for the team next year.

"I wish to be a good part of the team as one rider and support my new teammates in the big races. I am proud to be the champion of Japan and I want to show my jersey in the big races also."

Yonamine has won three national road titles, four national time trial titles, and one cross-country mountain bike title. She qualified to represent Japan at the Olympic Games in Rio, Brazil in 2016 after winning the road and time trials that year.

Last year, Yonamine has finished fifth on top of Mont Ventoux in the Tour de l’Ardèche and was 11th in this year’s La Course by the Tour de France, on top of the Col d’Izoard.

"This is a really exciting signing for Wiggle High5,” said team founder, owner, and manager, Rochelle Gilmore in a team press release. “Eri has really impressed the global cycling scene the past couple of years, we have been watching her performances very closely.

“Cycling in Japan has become extremely popular and as a consequence, the successful Japanese cyclists have become increasingly recognised and famous in Japan. Eri has won eight Japanese titles and is distinctively recognised as the owner of the Japanese Champion’s jersey in the women’s peloton.

“I’m looking forward to seeing Eri represent Wiggle High5 and expect that she will be a very valuable asset to our leaders in the toughest races.”

Wiggle High5 has been announcing its 2018 roster one-by-one and has recently announced new signings Macey Stewart along with Kirsten Wild, Lisa Brennauer, Katie Archibald and Martin Ritter.