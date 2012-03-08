Wyss joins NetApp

Image 1 of 3 Geox - TMC 2011 - Marcel Wyss (Geox - TMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Marcel Wyss (GEOX-TMC) almost making it into the top 10 in GC with his ride today. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 3 Marcel Wyss (GEOX-TMC) followed by television cameras (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Marcel Wyss has joined Team NetApp and will look to help the German team in its Grand Tour debut at this year's Giro d'Italia. The Swiss rider previously rode for Cervelo TestTeam and Geox-TMC.

"Marcel will be a backing to our tour specialists in view of our participation in the Giro d'Italia. In the last two years he has shown that he is reliable in the Giro,” NetApp team manager Ralph Denk said. “Marcel has been a key supporter for his captains, but has also taken advantage of opportunities to have his own success. With this profile he is a great addition to our classification riders of [Matthias] Brändle, [Bartosz] Huzarski and [Leopold] König.”

The 25-year-old is an all-rounder who time trials well. He rode the Giro in 2010 and 2011, finishing 33rd and 38th. He is still looking for his first professional win, but has shown himself to be a good stage racer, finishing eighth in the 2010 Tour de Romandie and 13th in the 2011 Tour of Austria.

After Geox-TMC folded at the end of last season, Wyss signed with the Swiss continental team Atlas Personal-Jakroo at the beginning of this year. His transfer to NetApp is effective immediately, and he is expected to make his debut for the team on March 20th at the Settimana Internazionale di Coppi e Bartali.

NetApp recently lost American rider Steven Cozza, who resigned his contract due to health problems.