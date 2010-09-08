Transfer news: Geox signs Duarte, Wyss and more

Image 1 of 2 Fabio Andres Duarte (Colombia) (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 2 of 2 Rafael Valls Ferri (Footon-Servetto) was a surprising second place finisher on the stage (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Team Geox, which will form out of the current Footon-Servetto squad, confirmed the signing of 10 young riders for 2011. Joining team leaders Carlos Sastre and Denis Menchov will be Rafael Valls, Arkaitz Durán, Noe Gianetti, Fabio Felline, Marco Corti and Matthias Brandle, all of whom are members of Footon-Servetto.

New to the squad for 2011 will be former U23 World Champion Fabio Duarte (Café de Colombia); Italian neo-pro Matteo Pelucchi (Trevigiani Dynamon Bottoli); Slovenian Marko Kump (Adria Mobil), winner of the U23 Ronde van Vlaanderen, and Marcel Wyss from the Cèrvelo Test Team.

"We have always been know for seeing and finding young talent, and I'm sure some of these riders will be leading world cycling in the near future," said team manager Mauro Gianetti. "For them it's going to be a great boost to be able to learn from riders like Sastre and Menchov and discover the secrets of the sport."

In other transfer news, Astana has signed on Australian Simon Clarke, 24, from the ISD-Neri squad. The 2008 national champion of Australia signed a one-year deal.