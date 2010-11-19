Wrolich retires after 12 year career

Image 1 of 3 Peter Wrolich traveled for 16 hours by train to make it in time to the start of the Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Brecht Decaluwé) Image 2 of 3 Peter Wrolich (Gerolsteiner) puts the pressure on to catch the lead group. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 3 Peter Wrolich is another sprinter for Gerolsteiner (Image credit: AFP photos)

Peter Wrolich, 36, has put an end to his career after 12 years in the professional peloton. The Austrian rode for only two teams, both German, in his entire career.

"Paco" Wrolich turned pro in 1999 with Team Gerolsteiner and stayed with that team until it ended in 2008. The last two years he rode for Team Milram.

The Austrian said that he had alternatives, but decided it was time to stop. "It is satisfying to stop while at a high level. I didn't want to continue in cycling lower than the ProTour," he said Friday in announcing his retirement, according to the APA news agency.

His career highlight, he said, was that he rode Milan-San Remo 11 times. He also rode the Tour de France five times. "That will always stay in my memories," said Wrolich, who was not only a sprinter, but also a valued domestique.

Since last year, Wrolich has also served as president of the Kärnten cycling federation. He will stay in cycling by working for the Star Events agency. "I have lots of ideas. I am convinced that cycling can't be killed off."

In addition, Wrolich and his family run a pension, taverna and vacation rentals in the Kärnten region of Austria.

In his 12-year career, he won the overall title in the Herald Sun Tour in 2001, and stages in the Tour of Georgia, Sachsen Rundfahrt, Uniqa Classic and Tour de l'Avenir. He also won the one-day races Rund um Köln and Rund um die Hainleite. Wrolich represented his country in the road races at the 1996 and 2000 Olympic Games.