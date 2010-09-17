Eisel and Wrolich to Worlds for Austria
No women but strong U23 mens team
Bernhard Eisel (HTC-Columbia) and Peter Wrolich (Milram) will represent Austria in the world championships in Melbourne, but the country is looking to its U23 team to win a medal.
Related Articles
Austria is sending four U23 riders, pinning their hopes on Daniel Schorn, who rides for the German Continental Team NetApp. He most recently won two stages at the Tour de Slovaquie.
For the elite men's road race, Austria could have sent three riders, but the other three possible riders have all decided not to go. Thomas Rohregger (Milram) and Matthias Brändle (Footon-Servetto) both said that they were not in any condition to ride the race. Stefan Denifl of Cervelo TestTeam was to have been the third rider, but last week had to abandon the Vuelta due to illness.
Eisel also abandoned the Vuelta, but earlier in the race. He will be the captain of the two-man team. “I will put myself fully in Bernhard's service and support as best I can,” said Wrolich “He is the one who could possibly do well.”
Austria has decided not to send a women's team to the Worlds this year, and the elite men will not ride the time trial.
Elite Men
Bernhard Eisel (HTC-Columbia)
Peter Wrolich (Milram
U23 Men
Andreas Hofer (Tyrol Team) road and time trial
Matthias Krizek (Tyrol Team)
Georg Priedler (RC ARBÖ Wels Gourmetfein)
Daniel Schorn (Salzburg)
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy