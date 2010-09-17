Eisel and Wrolich to Worlds for Austria

Image 1 of 3 Will Eisel be let off the leash when the race hits the cobbles? (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 2 of 3 Peter Wrolich traveled for 16 hours by train to make it in time to the start of the Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Brecht Decaluwé) Image 3 of 3 Daniel Schorn (Team Netapp) looked relaxed during the stage. (Image credit: Patrik Pátek)

Bernhard Eisel (HTC-Columbia) and Peter Wrolich (Milram) will represent Austria in the world championships in Melbourne, but the country is looking to its U23 team to win a medal.

Austria is sending four U23 riders, pinning their hopes on Daniel Schorn, who rides for the German Continental Team NetApp. He most recently won two stages at the Tour de Slovaquie.

For the elite men's road race, Austria could have sent three riders, but the other three possible riders have all decided not to go. Thomas Rohregger (Milram) and Matthias Brändle (Footon-Servetto) both said that they were not in any condition to ride the race. Stefan Denifl of Cervelo TestTeam was to have been the third rider, but last week had to abandon the Vuelta due to illness.

Eisel also abandoned the Vuelta, but earlier in the race. He will be the captain of the two-man team. “I will put myself fully in Bernhard's service and support as best I can,” said Wrolich “He is the one who could possibly do well.”

Austria has decided not to send a women's team to the Worlds this year, and the elite men will not ride the time trial.

Elite Men

Bernhard Eisel (HTC-Columbia)

Peter Wrolich (Milram

U23 Men

Andreas Hofer (Tyrol Team) road and time trial

Matthias Krizek (Tyrol Team)

Georg Priedler (RC ARBÖ Wels Gourmetfein)

Daniel Schorn (Salzburg)