Wrolich elected president of local cycling federation

Peter Wrolich (Team Milram) and Philippe Gilbert (Silence-Lotto). (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Peter Wrolich of Team Milram has been elected President of his provincial cycling federation. He won the election of the Landesradsport-Verbandes Kärnten this weekend by a vote of 39 to 21.

“I hope I can change a lot of things,” said the Austrian. “I would like to lead the Landesverband Kärnten back to a leading position in Austrian cycling. The most important aspects are concentrated work with the young riders, more races and new perspectives for all cyclists.“

In running for the office, which involves a four-year term, Wrolich composed a two-page letter, in which he presented his comprehensive plans. "I want to sit down in January with all the important cycling people in Kärnten, figure out the necessities, and listen to all the other ideas and plans. But when you are all the way down, you don't need much to get back to the top,“ said the 35-year-old.

Kärnten is one of nine Länder, or provinces, in Austria. Located in the south of the country and bordering both Italy and Slovenia, the mountainous area contains the 3798 metre high Großglockner climb, which is included annually in the Tour of Austria.

Wrolich will ride his twelfth year as a professional cyclist next season. In him, the federation has “a President who will bring the experience of a still-active cyclist,” said Rudolf Massak, president of the Austrian cycling federation, Österreichisches Radsport Verein.

