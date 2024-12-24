Wout van Aert clash with Mathieu van der Poel at Loenhoet still possible despite illness

Visma-Lease a Bike racer reportedly recovering steadily from 'flu that sparked non-start at Mol

Wout van Aert in cyclocross action
Wout van Aert in cyclocross action (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wout van Aert's management are still not ruling out that the Belgian's much-anticipated next cyclocross duel against Mathieu van der Poel on Friday at Loenhout will go ahead despite Van Aert cancelling his first race of the 2024-25 season on Monday because of illness.

Van Aert had been expected to make his 2024 cyclocross debut at Mol on Monday where Van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) stormed to a second victory in as many days, but the Belgian was a DNS because of stomach 'flu. 

