Wout van Aert says recent road training camp 'no excuse' for finishing fourth at Benidorm World Cup

'If you have good legs, you immediately get to the front in those first two laps' says Belgian after starting from 28th

Belgian Wout van Aert pictured in action during the men&#039;s elite race at the cyclocross cycling event in Benidorm, Spain, Sunday 19 January 2025, stage 12/14 in the UCI World Cup competition. BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Wout van Aert: "I didn't feel really fresh and it took really long for me to get to the front group. That's never a good sign." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wout van Aert felt the effects of a hard road training block at the ninth round of the UCI Cyclocross World Cup in Benidorm, coming away with a fourth place behind Thibau Nys.

The Belgian had won in Spain at the two previous editions of the event, but this time had to battle back from a poor grid position and start which left him in 28th position.

Ben Goddard

