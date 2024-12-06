Wout van Aert confirmed for six cyclocross races but will miss World Championships

Belgian focuses on his recovery from Vuelta a España crash and 2025 road racing campaign

Wout van Aert in action during the World Cup cyclocross in Gavere
Wout van Aert and his Visma-Lease a Bike team have announced the Belgian will ride just six cyclocross races this winter and confirmed that he will again not target the World Championships in early February.

Van Aert is still recovering from the series knee injury he suffered in a crash at the Vuelta a España and is prioritising his 2025 road racing season. 

