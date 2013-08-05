Trending

WorldTour rankings determine Worlds road race allocations

Belgium fretting 11th place in rankings

A sea of humanity awaited the peloton each time up the Cauberg.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The allocations for the men's road race at the UCI Road World Championships in Florence are shaping up, with August 15th as the deadline for countries to be awarded their spots for the marquee event. The top 10 countries in the WorldTour rankings will be able to field 9 riders, so long as they have at least that many in the individual rankings.

After the Tour of Poland, only five countries have qualified to field full teams: nations rankings leaders Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Australia, and France.

At the Tour of Poland, the unthinkable happened for Belgium, as the country dropped to 11th in the nations rankings, thanks in part to a poorly timed mechanical that hit RadioShack's Ben Hermans in the time trial, dropping him from 9th overall to 12th.

"After two kilometers my chain came off in the final time trial," Hermans told Het Nieuwsblad. "I stopped for 20 seconds, and getting back up to speed you lose quickly half a minute. Eventually I was 22 seconds short of ninth place. This is a great pity for myself and for Belgium. The twelfth place in the standings gives as many points as 100th: zero."

The United States is in a similar position, having only achieved 12th overall in the rankings for countries. The Americans were 18 points out of the top 10, while Belgium missed by 8. However, Belgium will get an additional spot for outgoing world champion Philippe Gilbert, while the USA will get only six starters.

Great Britain, with WorldTour leader Christopher Froome, was third in the nations rankings, but with eight riders in the individual standings they will only be able to start eight, while Colombia, with just four riders in the rankings, may start six under the UCI's rules.

Similarly, Slovakia looks set to field six even though only Peter Sagan and Peter Velits earned WorldTour points.

The full rules for qualification can be found on the UCI website.

WorldTour rankings as of August 3, 2013

1Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling587pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling409
3Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha390
4Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team366
5Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard355
6Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team334
7Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling327
8Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team322
9Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff308
10Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp287
11Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale255
12Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff252
13Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team239
14Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling227
15Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida213
16Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team211
17Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha199
18Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step194
19Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha165
20Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step161
21Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team160
22Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp154
23Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling153
24Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge151
25Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step142
26Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi141
27Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team140
28Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff127
29Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida118
30Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling117
31Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team113
32Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale112
33Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale111
34Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team111
35Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha111
36Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team104
37Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team100
38Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge92
39Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano92
40Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team90
41Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team86
42Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ84
43Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team84
44Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard83
45Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team80
46Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step76
47Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi76
48Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ76
49Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha76
50Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol70
51Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team70
52Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale68
53Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling65
54Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp64
55Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge64
56André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol64
57Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team61
58Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team58
59Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi58
60Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team55
61Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff53
62Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard52
63Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team51
64Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team50
65Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step44
66Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard42
67Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team41
68Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team41
69Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol41
70Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step40
71Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling40
72Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida40
73Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step40
74Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team38
75John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano37
76Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team37
77Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard34
78Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling34
79Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi32
80Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp32
81Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff30
82Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling29
83Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team26
84Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team25
85Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp25
86Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp24
87Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team23
88Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step23
89Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi22
90Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard22
91Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha22
92Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling21
93Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge21
94Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling20
95Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida20
96Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard20
97Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ20
98Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge19
99Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling18
100Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard18
101Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard18
102Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano17
103Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16
104Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha16
105Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol16
106Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team16
107Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team14
108Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step14
109Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team14
110Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team13
111Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida13
112Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha12
113Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
114Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team12
115Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ12
116Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard11
117Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge11
118Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step10
119Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi10
120Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step10
121Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step10
122Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team10
123Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff10
124Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
125Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ9
126Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling9
127Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling9
128Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team9
129Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida8
130Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp7
131Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard6
132Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano6
133Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge6
134Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
135Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
136Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard6
137Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team5
138David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling5
139Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge5
140Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff4
141Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ4
142John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
143Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard4
144Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
145Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard4
146Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale4
147Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ4
148José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team4
149Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team4
150Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
151Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge4
152David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp4
153Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling4
154Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
155Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha4
156Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
157Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
158Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp3
159Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
160Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ2
161Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano2
162Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
163Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano2
164Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2
165Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale2
166Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha2
167Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha2
168Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team2
169Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
170Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano2
171William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ2
172Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard2
173Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team2
174Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling2
175Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
176Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team1
177Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1
178Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
179David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1
180Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol1
181Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team1
182Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1
183Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge1
184Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol1
185Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
186Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team1
187Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
188Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1
189Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol1
190Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
191Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1
192Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin Sharp1
193Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol1
194Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ1
195Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ1
196Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard1
197Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1
198Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Nation
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Spain1282pts
2Colombia1001
3Great Britain970
4Italy737
5Netherlands651
6Australia607
7France532
8Poland439
9Switzerland438
10Slovakia419
11Belgium412
12United States Of America402
13Czech Republic348
14Ireland317
15Slovenia278
16Germany259
17Portugal250
18Denmark166
19Norway153
20Estonia84
21Russian Federation45
22Lithuania33
23Canada31
24Costa Rica25
25Austria24
26Croatia18
27South Africa8
28Ukraine6
29Finland4
30Luxembourg4
31Kazakhstan4
32Belarus2
33Sweden2

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sky Procycling1411pts
2Movistar Team1115
3Katusha941
4Team Saxo-Tinkoff770
5Astana Pro Team678
6Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team617
7RadioShack Leopard566
8Garmin-Sharp562
9Ag2R La Mondiale562
10Belkin Pro Cycling Team545
11Cannondale Pro Cycling493
12BMC Racing Team483
13Lampre-Merida404
14Orica-GreenEdge347
15Euskaltel-Euskadi329
16FDJ201
17Lotto Belisol192
18Team Argos-Shimano154
19Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team113

 