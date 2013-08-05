WorldTour rankings determine Worlds road race allocations
Belgium fretting 11th place in rankings
The allocations for the men's road race at the UCI Road World Championships in Florence are shaping up, with August 15th as the deadline for countries to be awarded their spots for the marquee event. The top 10 countries in the WorldTour rankings will be able to field 9 riders, so long as they have at least that many in the individual rankings.
After the Tour of Poland, only five countries have qualified to field full teams: nations rankings leaders Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Australia, and France.
At the Tour of Poland, the unthinkable happened for Belgium, as the country dropped to 11th in the nations rankings, thanks in part to a poorly timed mechanical that hit RadioShack's Ben Hermans in the time trial, dropping him from 9th overall to 12th.
"After two kilometers my chain came off in the final time trial," Hermans told Het Nieuwsblad. "I stopped for 20 seconds, and getting back up to speed you lose quickly half a minute. Eventually I was 22 seconds short of ninth place. This is a great pity for myself and for Belgium. The twelfth place in the standings gives as many points as 100th: zero."
The United States is in a similar position, having only achieved 12th overall in the rankings for countries. The Americans were 18 points out of the top 10, while Belgium missed by 8. However, Belgium will get an additional spot for outgoing world champion Philippe Gilbert, while the USA will get only six starters.
Great Britain, with WorldTour leader Christopher Froome, was third in the nations rankings, but with eight riders in the individual standings they will only be able to start eight, while Colombia, with just four riders in the rankings, may start six under the UCI's rules.
Similarly, Slovakia looks set to field six even though only Peter Sagan and Peter Velits earned WorldTour points.
The full rules for qualification can be found on the UCI website.
WorldTour rankings as of August 3, 2013
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|587
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|409
|3
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|390
|4
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|366
|5
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|355
|6
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|334
|7
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|327
|8
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|322
|9
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|308
|10
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|287
|11
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|255
|12
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|252
|13
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|239
|14
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|227
|15
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|213
|16
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|211
|17
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|199
|18
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|194
|19
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|165
|20
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|161
|21
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|160
|22
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|154
|23
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|153
|24
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|151
|25
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|142
|26
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|141
|27
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|140
|28
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|127
|29
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|118
|30
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|117
|31
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|113
|32
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|112
|33
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|111
|34
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|111
|35
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|111
|36
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|104
|37
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|100
|38
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|92
|39
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|92
|40
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|90
|41
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|86
|42
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|84
|43
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|84
|44
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|83
|45
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|80
|46
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|76
|47
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|76
|48
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|76
|49
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|76
|50
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|70
|51
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|70
|52
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|68
|53
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|65
|54
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|64
|55
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|64
|56
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|64
|57
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|61
|58
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|58
|59
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|58
|60
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|55
|61
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|53
|62
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|52
|63
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|51
|64
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|50
|65
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|44
|66
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|42
|67
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|41
|68
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|41
|69
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|41
|70
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|40
|71
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|40
|72
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|40
|73
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|40
|74
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|38
|75
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|37
|76
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|37
|77
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|34
|78
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|34
|79
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|32
|80
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|32
|81
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|30
|82
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|29
|83
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|26
|84
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|25
|85
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|25
|86
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|24
|87
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|23
|88
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|23
|89
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|22
|90
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|22
|91
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
|22
|92
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|21
|93
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|21
|94
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|20
|95
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|20
|96
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|20
|97
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|20
|98
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|19
|99
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|18
|100
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|18
|101
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|18
|102
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|17
|103
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|104
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|16
|105
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|16
|106
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|16
|107
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|108
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|14
|109
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|110
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|13
|111
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|13
|112
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
|12
|113
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|114
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|115
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|12
|116
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|11
|117
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|11
|118
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|10
|119
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|120
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|10
|121
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|10
|122
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|123
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|10
|124
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|125
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|9
|126
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|9
|127
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|9
|128
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|9
|129
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|8
|130
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|7
|131
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|6
|132
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano
|6
|133
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|134
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|135
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|136
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|6
|137
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|138
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|5
|139
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|5
|140
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|4
|141
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ
|4
|142
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|143
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|4
|144
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|145
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
|4
|146
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|147
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|4
|148
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|149
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|4
|150
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|151
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|152
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|4
|153
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|4
|154
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|155
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha
|4
|156
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|157
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|158
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|3
|159
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|160
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|2
|161
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|2
|162
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|163
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|2
|164
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2
|165
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|166
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|2
|167
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|2
|168
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|169
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|170
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|2
|171
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|2
|172
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|2
|173
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|2
|174
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|2
|175
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2
|176
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1
|177
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|178
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|179
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|180
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|181
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|182
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|183
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|184
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|185
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|186
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|1
|187
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|188
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1
|189
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|190
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|191
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|192
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin Sharp
|1
|193
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|194
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|1
|195
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|1
|196
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|197
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|198
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Spain
|1282
|pts
|2
|Colombia
|1001
|3
|Great Britain
|970
|4
|Italy
|737
|5
|Netherlands
|651
|6
|Australia
|607
|7
|France
|532
|8
|Poland
|439
|9
|Switzerland
|438
|10
|Slovakia
|419
|11
|Belgium
|412
|12
|United States Of America
|402
|13
|Czech Republic
|348
|14
|Ireland
|317
|15
|Slovenia
|278
|16
|Germany
|259
|17
|Portugal
|250
|18
|Denmark
|166
|19
|Norway
|153
|20
|Estonia
|84
|21
|Russian Federation
|45
|22
|Lithuania
|33
|23
|Canada
|31
|24
|Costa Rica
|25
|25
|Austria
|24
|26
|Croatia
|18
|27
|South Africa
|8
|28
|Ukraine
|6
|29
|Finland
|4
|30
|Luxembourg
|4
|31
|Kazakhstan
|4
|32
|Belarus
|2
|33
|Sweden
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sky Procycling
|1411
|pts
|2
|Movistar Team
|1115
|3
|Katusha
|941
|4
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|770
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|678
|6
|Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|617
|7
|RadioShack Leopard
|566
|8
|Garmin-Sharp
|562
|9
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|562
|10
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|545
|11
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|493
|12
|BMC Racing Team
|483
|13
|Lampre-Merida
|404
|14
|Orica-GreenEdge
|347
|15
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|329
|16
|FDJ
|201
|17
|Lotto Belisol
|192
|18
|Team Argos-Shimano
|154
|19
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|113
