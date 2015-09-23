Worlds: Martin, Dumoulin and Dennis lead wide-open men's time trial

Image 1 of 8 A rainbow jersey completes the set for Bradley Wiggins who already has a national title and Olympic gold to his name (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 8 Rohan Dennis with his new Lexus Image 3 of 8 Silver medallist Tony Martin (Germany) and rainbow jersey winner Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 8 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) losing his red jersey to Tom Dumoulin on stage 17 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 8 Alex Dowsett and Movistar on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 8 Taylor Phinney at the front of the BMC TTT Image 7 of 8 Yellow jersey wearer Rohan Dennis (BMC) Image 8 of 8 Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

With the form of the big favourites still unknown due to injury, crashes and hard racing, the men’s elite time trial at the World Championships is wide open, with numerous riders fighting for the rainbow jersey and medals.

Defending champion Bradley Wiggins has left behind his career on the road and will not try to retain his title. Four-time world champion Fabian Cancellara is also ruled out due to illness and injury.

Despite their absence, there is a tantalisingly strong list of contenders for Wednesday’s event, not least last year’s silver and bronze medallists Tony Martin and Tom Dumoulin.

The pair will be the last two off the ramp at with Dumoulin setting off at 14:42 and Martin 90 seconds later. Under normal circumstances, it would be a straight-out duel between the pair but Martin is still on the comeback trail following his Tour de France injury and Dumoulin may still be feeling the effects of a challenging Vuelta a Eapana. A late muscle problem for Dumoulin could also play a serious factor.

Step forward Rohan Dennis. The Australian, who sets off three minutes before Dumoulin. He was key in BMC’s victory in the team time trial on Sunday and is seen by many as the real favourite for the gold medal.

Belarussian, Vasil Kiryienka is a former medallist in the event and will follow Dennis on the road. The veteran Team Sky rider convincingly won the Giro d’Italia time trial earlier this season and he could cause an upset for the Australian camp.

Dennis’ trade teammate Taylor Phinney (USA), who rolls down the ramp at 14:24, is also a contender. He’s enjoyed a very successful return to racing following his serious injury last season but the efforts could take their toll after so little racing earlier in the season.

Michael Hepburn (Australia) will kick proceedings off at 13:00 local time and could find himself sitting in the hot seat for a while. Other riders that we can expect to set good times on the course are Spain’s Jonathan Castroviejo (14:34), who likes a course such as this, Italy’s Adriano Malori (14:37), Britain’s Alex Dowsett (14:30), Australia’s Luke Durbridge (13:36), Denmark's Rasmus Quaade (13:19) and Poland’s Marcin Bialoblocki (13:30).

Look below for a full list of starters and their times. Cyclingnews will have full live coverage of the elite men's time trial later on Wednesday.

Start times

# Rider Name (Country) Team Time 1 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Australia 13:00:00 2 Rafael German Meran (Dom) Dominican Republic 13:01:30 3 Mangouras Neofytos Sakellaridis (Gre) Greece 13:03:00 4 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Sweden 13:04:30 5 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Latvia 13:06:00 6 Carlos Eduardo Quishpe (Ecu) Ecuador 13:07:30 7 Rein Taaramae (Est) Estonia 13:09:00 8 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Kazakhstan 13:10:30 9 Ryan Roth (Can) Canada 13:12:00 10 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Norway 13:13:30 11 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Russian Federation 13:15:00 12 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Lithuania 13:16:30 13 Romain Sicard (Fra) France 13:18:00 14 Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Denmark 13:19:30 15 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Belgium 13:21:00 16 Lawson Craddock (USA) United States Of America 13:22:30 17 Sam Bewley (NZl) New Zealand 13:24:00 18 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Czech Republic 13:25:30 19 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Great Britain 13:27:00 20 Silvan Dillier (Swi) Switzerland 13:28:30 21 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Poland 13:30:00 22 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Spain 13:31:30 23 Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Austria 13:33:00 24 Moreno Moser (Ita) Italy 13:34:30 25 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Australia 13:36:00 26 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Belarus 13:37:30 27 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Netherlands 13:39:00 28 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Germany 13:40:30 29 David Albos Cavaliere (And) Andorra 13:42:00 30 Ahmed Elbourdainy (Qat) Qatar 13:43:30 31 Norlandis Taveras (Dom) Dominican Republic 13:45:00 32 Gorgi Popstefanov (Mkd) Fyr Of Macedonia 13:46:30 33 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Republic Of Moldova 13:48:00 34 Juan Martinez (PuR) Puerto Rico 13:49:30 35 Tuulkhangai Tuguldur (Mgl) Mongolia 13:51:00 36 Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) Uzbekistan 13:52:30 37 Manuel Rodas Ochoa (Gua) Guatemala 13:54:00 38 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Bulgaria 13:55:30 39 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Romania 13:57:00 40 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Rwanda 13:58:30 41 Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Greece 14:00:00 42 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Sweden 14:01:30 43 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Latvia 14:03:00 44 Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador 14:04:30 45 Tanel Kangert (Est) Estonia 14:06:00 46 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan 14:07:30 47 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Eritrea 14:09:00 48 Hugo Houle (Can) Canada 14:10:30 49 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Ukraine 14:12:00 50 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Colombia 14:13:30 51 Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Norway 14:15:00 52 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Russian Federation 14:16:30 53 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Lithuania 14:18:00 54 Jerome Coppel (Fra) France 14:19:30 55 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Denmark 14:21:00 56 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Belgium 14:22:30 57 Taylor Phinney (USA) United States Of America 14:24:00 58 Jesse Sergent (NZl) New Zealand 14:25:30 59 Nelson Filipe Oliveira (Por) Portugal 14:27:00 60 Jan Barta (Cze) Czech Republic 14:28:30 61 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Great Britain 14:30:00 62 Stefan Kueng (Swi) Switzerland 14:31:30 63 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Poland 14:33:00 64 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Spain 14:34:30 65 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Austria 14:36:00 66 Adriano Malori (Ita) Italy 14:37:30 67 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Australia 14:39:00 68 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Belarus 14:40:30 69 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Netherlands 14:42:00 70 Tony Martin (Ger) Germany 14:43:30

