Worlds: Martin, Dumoulin and Dennis lead wide-open men's time trial
With the form of the big favourites still unknown due to injury, crashes and hard racing, the men’s elite time trial at the World Championships is wide open, with numerous riders fighting for the rainbow jersey and medals.
Defending champion Bradley Wiggins has left behind his career on the road and will not try to retain his title. Four-time world champion Fabian Cancellara is also ruled out due to illness and injury.
Despite their absence, there is a tantalisingly strong list of contenders for Wednesday’s event, not least last year’s silver and bronze medallists Tony Martin and Tom Dumoulin.
The pair will be the last two off the ramp at with Dumoulin setting off at 14:42 and Martin 90 seconds later. Under normal circumstances, it would be a straight-out duel between the pair but Martin is still on the comeback trail following his Tour de France injury and Dumoulin may still be feeling the effects of a challenging Vuelta a Eapana. A late muscle problem for Dumoulin could also play a serious factor.
Step forward Rohan Dennis. The Australian, who sets off three minutes before Dumoulin. He was key in BMC’s victory in the team time trial on Sunday and is seen by many as the real favourite for the gold medal.
Belarussian, Vasil Kiryienka is a former medallist in the event and will follow Dennis on the road. The veteran Team Sky rider convincingly won the Giro d’Italia time trial earlier this season and he could cause an upset for the Australian camp.
Dennis’ trade teammate Taylor Phinney (USA), who rolls down the ramp at 14:24, is also a contender. He’s enjoyed a very successful return to racing following his serious injury last season but the efforts could take their toll after so little racing earlier in the season.
Michael Hepburn (Australia) will kick proceedings off at 13:00 local time and could find himself sitting in the hot seat for a while. Other riders that we can expect to set good times on the course are Spain’s Jonathan Castroviejo (14:34), who likes a course such as this, Italy’s Adriano Malori (14:37), Britain’s Alex Dowsett (14:30), Australia’s Luke Durbridge (13:36), Denmark's Rasmus Quaade (13:19) and Poland’s Marcin Bialoblocki (13:30).
Look below for a full list of starters and their times. Cyclingnews will have full live coverage of the elite men's time trial later on Wednesday.
Start times
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Time
|1
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Australia
|13:00:00
|2
|Rafael German Meran (Dom) Dominican Republic
|13:01:30
|3
|Mangouras Neofytos Sakellaridis (Gre) Greece
|13:03:00
|4
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Sweden
|13:04:30
|5
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Latvia
|13:06:00
|6
|Carlos Eduardo Quishpe (Ecu) Ecuador
|13:07:30
|7
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Estonia
|13:09:00
|8
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|13:10:30
|9
|Ryan Roth (Can) Canada
|13:12:00
|10
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Norway
|13:13:30
|11
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Russian Federation
|13:15:00
|12
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Lithuania
|13:16:30
|13
|Romain Sicard (Fra) France
|13:18:00
|14
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Denmark
|13:19:30
|15
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Belgium
|13:21:00
|16
|Lawson Craddock (USA) United States Of America
|13:22:30
|17
|Sam Bewley (NZl) New Zealand
|13:24:00
|18
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Czech Republic
|13:25:30
|19
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Great Britain
|13:27:00
|20
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) Switzerland
|13:28:30
|21
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Poland
|13:30:00
|22
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Spain
|13:31:30
|23
|Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Austria
|13:33:00
|24
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Italy
|13:34:30
|25
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Australia
|13:36:00
|26
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Belarus
|13:37:30
|27
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Netherlands
|13:39:00
|28
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Germany
|13:40:30
|29
|David Albos Cavaliere (And) Andorra
|13:42:00
|30
|Ahmed Elbourdainy (Qat) Qatar
|13:43:30
|31
|Norlandis Taveras (Dom) Dominican Republic
|13:45:00
|32
|Gorgi Popstefanov (Mkd) Fyr Of Macedonia
|13:46:30
|33
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Republic Of Moldova
|13:48:00
|34
|Juan Martinez (PuR) Puerto Rico
|13:49:30
|35
|Tuulkhangai Tuguldur (Mgl) Mongolia
|13:51:00
|36
|Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|13:52:30
|37
|Manuel Rodas Ochoa (Gua) Guatemala
|13:54:00
|38
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Bulgaria
|13:55:30
|39
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Romania
|13:57:00
|40
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Rwanda
|13:58:30
|41
|Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Greece
|14:00:00
|42
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Sweden
|14:01:30
|43
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Latvia
|14:03:00
|44
|Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador
|14:04:30
|45
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Estonia
|14:06:00
|46
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|14:07:30
|47
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Eritrea
|14:09:00
|48
|Hugo Houle (Can) Canada
|14:10:30
|49
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Ukraine
|14:12:00
|50
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Colombia
|14:13:30
|51
|Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Norway
|14:15:00
|52
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Russian Federation
|14:16:30
|53
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Lithuania
|14:18:00
|54
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) France
|14:19:30
|55
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Denmark
|14:21:00
|56
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Belgium
|14:22:30
|57
|Taylor Phinney (USA) United States Of America
|14:24:00
|58
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) New Zealand
|14:25:30
|59
|Nelson Filipe Oliveira (Por) Portugal
|14:27:00
|60
|Jan Barta (Cze) Czech Republic
|14:28:30
|61
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Great Britain
|14:30:00
|62
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) Switzerland
|14:31:30
|63
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Poland
|14:33:00
|64
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Spain
|14:34:30
|65
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Austria
|14:36:00
|66
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Italy
|14:37:30
|67
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Australia
|14:39:00
|68
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Belarus
|14:40:30
|69
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Netherlands
|14:42:00
|70
|Tony Martin (Ger) Germany
|14:43:30
