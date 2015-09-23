Trending

Worlds: Martin, Dumoulin and Dennis lead wide-open men's time trial

A rainbow jersey completes the set for Bradley Wiggins who already has a national title and Olympic gold to his name

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Rohan Dennis with his new Lexus

Silver medallist Tony Martin (Germany) and rainbow jersey winner Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) losing his red jersey to Tom Dumoulin on stage 17

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alex Dowsett and Movistar on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Taylor Phinney at the front of the BMC TTT

Yellow jersey wearer Rohan Dennis (BMC)

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

With the form of the big favourites still unknown due to injury, crashes and hard racing, the men’s elite time trial at the World Championships is wide open, with numerous riders fighting for the rainbow jersey and medals.

Defending champion Bradley Wiggins has left behind his career on the road and will not try to retain his title. Four-time world champion Fabian Cancellara is also ruled out due to illness and injury.

Despite their absence, there is a tantalisingly strong list of contenders for Wednesday’s event, not least last year’s silver and bronze medallists Tony Martin and Tom Dumoulin.

The pair will be the last two off the ramp at with Dumoulin setting off at 14:42 and Martin 90 seconds later. Under normal circumstances, it would be a straight-out duel between the pair but Martin is still on the comeback trail following his Tour de France injury and Dumoulin may still be feeling the effects of a challenging Vuelta a Eapana. A late muscle problem for Dumoulin could also play a serious factor.

Step forward Rohan Dennis. The Australian, who sets off three minutes before Dumoulin. He was key in BMC’s victory in the team time trial on Sunday and is seen by many as the real favourite for the gold medal.

Belarussian, Vasil Kiryienka is a former medallist in the event and will follow Dennis on the road. The veteran Team Sky rider convincingly won the Giro d’Italia time trial earlier this season and he could cause an upset for the Australian camp.

Dennis’ trade teammate Taylor Phinney (USA), who rolls down the ramp at 14:24, is also a contender. He’s enjoyed a very successful return to racing following his serious injury last season but the efforts could take their toll after so little racing earlier in the season.

Michael Hepburn (Australia) will kick proceedings off at 13:00 local time and could find himself sitting in the hot seat for a while. Other riders that we can expect to set good times on the course are Spain’s Jonathan Castroviejo (14:34), who likes a course such as this, Italy’s Adriano Malori (14:37), Britain’s Alex Dowsett (14:30), Australia’s Luke Durbridge (13:36), Denmark's Rasmus Quaade (13:19) and Poland’s Marcin Bialoblocki (13:30).

Look below for a full list of starters and their times. Cyclingnews will have full live coverage of the elite men's time trial later on Wednesday.

Start times

#Rider Name (Country) TeamTime
1Michael Hepburn (Aus) Australia13:00:00
2Rafael German Meran (Dom) Dominican Republic13:01:30
3Mangouras Neofytos Sakellaridis (Gre) Greece13:03:00
4Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Sweden13:04:30
5Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Latvia13:06:00
6Carlos Eduardo Quishpe (Ecu) Ecuador13:07:30
7Rein Taaramae (Est) Estonia13:09:00
8Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Kazakhstan13:10:30
9Ryan Roth (Can) Canada13:12:00
10Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Norway13:13:30
11Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Russian Federation13:15:00
12Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Lithuania13:16:30
13Romain Sicard (Fra) France13:18:00
14Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Denmark13:19:30
15Yves Lampaert (Bel) Belgium13:21:00
16Lawson Craddock (USA) United States Of America13:22:30
17Sam Bewley (NZl) New Zealand13:24:00
18Petr Vakoc (Cze) Czech Republic13:25:30
19Stephen Cummings (GBr) Great Britain13:27:00
20Silvan Dillier (Swi) Switzerland13:28:30
21Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Poland13:30:00
22Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Spain13:31:30
23Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Austria13:33:00
24Moreno Moser (Ita) Italy13:34:30
25Luke Durbridge (Aus) Australia13:36:00
26Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Belarus13:37:30
27Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Netherlands13:39:00
28Nikias Arndt (Ger) Germany13:40:30
29David Albos Cavaliere (And) Andorra13:42:00
30Ahmed Elbourdainy (Qat) Qatar13:43:30
31Norlandis Taveras (Dom) Dominican Republic13:45:00
32Gorgi Popstefanov (Mkd) Fyr Of Macedonia13:46:30
33Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Republic Of Moldova13:48:00
34Juan Martinez (PuR) Puerto Rico13:49:30
35Tuulkhangai Tuguldur (Mgl) Mongolia13:51:00
36Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) Uzbekistan13:52:30
37Manuel Rodas Ochoa (Gua) Guatemala13:54:00
38Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Bulgaria13:55:30
39Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Romania13:57:00
40Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Rwanda13:58:30
41Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Greece14:00:00
42Gustav Larsson (Swe) Sweden14:01:30
43Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Latvia14:03:00
44Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador14:04:30
45Tanel Kangert (Est) Estonia14:06:00
46Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan14:07:30
47Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Eritrea14:09:00
48Hugo Houle (Can) Canada14:10:30
49Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Ukraine14:12:00
50Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Colombia14:13:30
51Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Norway14:15:00
52Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Russian Federation14:16:30
53Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Lithuania14:18:00
54Jerome Coppel (Fra) France14:19:30
55Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Denmark14:21:00
56Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Belgium14:22:30
57Taylor Phinney (USA) United States Of America14:24:00
58Jesse Sergent (NZl) New Zealand14:25:30
59Nelson Filipe Oliveira (Por) Portugal14:27:00
60Jan Barta (Cze) Czech Republic14:28:30
61Alex Dowsett (GBr) Great Britain14:30:00
62Stefan Kueng (Swi) Switzerland14:31:30
63Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Poland14:33:00
64Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Spain14:34:30
65Matthias Brandle (Aut) Austria14:36:00
66Adriano Malori (Ita) Italy14:37:30
67Rohan Dennis (Aus) Australia14:39:00
68Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Belarus14:40:30
69Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Netherlands14:42:00
70Tony Martin (Ger) Germany14:43:30

 

