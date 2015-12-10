World Championships wins Best One-Day Race in 2015 Cyclingnews Reader Poll
Men's road race first race to beat Paris-Roubaix in 14 year history
The elite men's road race at the UCI Road World Championships in Richmond, Virginia succeeded in finally toppling Paris-Roubaix as the best one-day race of the year, thanks in large part to Peter Sagan's swashbuckling victory.
Paris-Roubaix has captured the hearts and minds of our readers ever since the one-day race category was added to the poll in 2002, and has won the most votes each year. The pave of France was usurped by the cobbles of Libby Hill and 23rd Street this year, which delivered one of the most thrilling World Championships in recent memory.
Whether it was due to our majority American readership or the enormous popularity of Sagan, we cannot say, but Worlds trumped John Degenkolb's Paris-Roubaix victory with 31% of the vote to 26%.
The Tour of Flanders came in third after Alexander Kristoff and Niki Terpstra's courageous breakaway performance, while Ian Stannard's faultless ride at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad took fourth.
