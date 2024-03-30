Workers' rights groups pursue Specialized for portion of $650K unpaid wages and benefits to factory workers

By Peter Stuart, Will Jones
published

Worker Rights Consortium urges 'Specialized to make meaningful contributions to address the outstanding arrears to the workers who made their branded apparel at the APS factory'

Specialized
(Image credit: Future)

US bike brand Specialized is being asked to pay part of $659,000 owed to former workers of a factory in El Salvador which produced Specialized branded apparel.

The closure of the APS Salvador factory in August 2022 allegedly left around $2 million unpaid in severance packages, terminal benefits, and wages. The majority of this has now been repaid through contributions from several companies that used the factory as a supplier.

