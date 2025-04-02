Specialized Vice President lobbies US government for stricter tariffs on foreign imports, citing illegal import of fentanyl as a key reason

By published

Public comments reveal that Robert Margevicius suggests the federal government is losing 'billions in collectable tariffs' through lenient 'de minimis' threshold

A cyclist walks their bike into a specialized shop
(Image credit: Future - Daniel Gould)

The Executive Vice President of US cycling giant Specialized Bicycle Components has leant on the Trump administration to crack down on cheap bicycle imports, citing billions of dollars in missed tariffs and the illegal import of Fentanyl as key factors.

A change of trade policy with an incoming new administration is nothing new and is to be expected. It’s far from newsworthy to point out that the Trump administration has a far more protectionist and isolationist trade policy than the previous Biden administration did.

Will Jones
Will Jones
Senior Tech Writer

Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. He’s tried his hand at most cycling disciplines, from the standard mix of road, gravel, and mountain bike, to the more unusual like bike polo and tracklocross. He’s made his own bike frames, covered tech news from the biggest races on the planet, and published countless premium galleries thanks to his excellent photographic eye. Also, given he doesn’t ever ride indoors he’s become a real expert on foul-weather riding gear. His collection of bikes is a real smorgasbord, with everything from vintage-style steel tourers through to superlight flat bar hill climb machines.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about tech
Amazon Echo Buds headphones with charging case

Hurry! It's the last day of the Amazon Big Spring Sale and the Echo Buds in-ear headphones have a massive 65% off
A Garmin Edge 840 Solar ride screen

Garmin Edge 840 Solar review: Is the Edge 840 the perfect antidote to the rise of the supersize bike computer?

Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) in action at the Volta a Catalunya

'It'd be hard to find someone more resilient' - Egan Bernal eyes Grand Tours success after Volta a Catalunya comeback
See more latest
Most Popular
Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) in action at the Volta a Catalunya
'It'd be hard to find someone more resilient' - Egan Bernal eyes Grand Tours success after Volta a Catalunya comeback
Belgian Wout van Aert of Team Visma-Lease a Bike pictured in action during the men elite race of the &#039;Dwars Door Vlaanderen&#039; cycling race, 188,6 km from Roeselare to Waregem, Wednesday 27 March 2024. BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
How to watch Dwars door Vlaanderen 2025 – Live streams, TV coverage
MONT VENTOUX FRANCE JUNE 14 Ruben Guerreiro of Portugal and Team EF Education Easypost attacks to win the 4th Mont Ventoux Denivele Challenge 2022 a 153km one day race from VaisonlaRomaine to Mont Ventoux 1893m MVDC on June 14 2022 in Mont Ventoux France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Budget shortfall to blame for second cancellation of CIC-Mont Ventoux in June
Kristen Faulikner rides at the 2024 Tour de France Femmes
First-time altitude camp for Kristen Faulkner sets up 'real fitness' for Ardennes Classics and Grand Tours
Kopecky during Sunday&#039;s Gent-Wevelgem
'Close to the real shape' - No wins yet in 2025 but Lotte Kopecky approaches peak in bid to reclaim Tour of Flanders crown
Spectators hold portrait placards of Team Visma-Lease a Bike Belgian rider Wout van Aert at the start of the &#039;E3 Saxo Bank Classic&#039;
'The season is longer than Sunday' - Team downplay panic in Belgium over Wout van Aert's long odds for Tour of Flanders
Four riders ride over the cobbles during the 2024 Paris-Roubaix Femmes
What's coming on Cyclingnews this April
Tadej Pogačar on the podium at Milan-San Remo after finishing third at the Italian Monument
'The team is very strong' - Narváez and Vermeersch join Tadej Pogačar for Tour of Flanders
Ethan Vernon won stage 2 of the Volta a Catalunya
'I really want to make this season a strong one' - Ethan Vernon eyes Scheldeprijs before big end of season goals
MONTESSON FRANCE MARCH 10 Julian Alaphilippe of France and Tudor Pro Cycling Team prior to the 83rd Paris Nice 2025 Stage 2 a 1839km stage from Montesson to Bellegarde UCIWT on March 10 2025 in Montesson France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
‘Plenty of opportunities for puncheurs’ – Tudor’s Tour de France wildcard gives Alaphilippe chance to chase seventh stage win