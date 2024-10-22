Women’s Surf Coast Classic confirmed as add in to Cadel Evans Great Ocean road race lead-in for 2025

The 118km UCI 1.1 ranked women’s race added for Wednesday January 29, men to line up for 157km event from Lorne to Torquay the next day

TORQUAY AUSTRALIA JANUARY 25 A general view of the peloton passing through a landscape during the 2nd Surf Coast Classic 2024 Mens Elite a 155km one day race from Lorne to Torquay on January 25 2024 in Torquay Australia Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
The men's peloton taking on the Surf Coast Classic in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race has confirmed it will be stepping up the racing for the women's field in 2025, adding the Women's Surf Coast Classic as a lead in to the Women's WorldTour event.

The 1.1 ranked race was re-introduced for the men's elite field in 2024 and there had been a UCI ranked event for both the men and women before the COVID-19 hiatus in 2021 and 2022 – Race Torquay.

Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.