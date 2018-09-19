Wisniowski signs for CCC after two years at Team Sky

Image 1 of 5 Lukasz Wisniowski of Team Sky raced his Pinarello Dogma K10 to second place (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 2 of 5 Daniel Martin (UAE Team Emirates) and Lukasz Wisniowski (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Lukasz Wisniowski (Team Sky) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 5 Lukasz Wisniowski (Team Sky) (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 5 of 5 Lukasz Wisniowski sets the pace (Image credit: Getty Images)

The revamped CCC squad has bolstered its Classics line-up by signing Lukasz Wisniowski from Team Sky. He will join Greg Van Avermaet on the team next season.

Wisniowski showcased his ability in the cobbled Classics during Opening Weekend this season, placing second to Michael Valgren at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and 8th at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne the following day.

The Pole began his professional career with Etixx-QuickStep in 2015 and moved to Team Sky together with fellow countryman Michal Kwiatkowski ahead of the 2017 season. He is the third Polish rider confirmed on the 2019 CCC roster.

In July, it was announced that CCC would take over from BMC as title sponsor of Jim Ochowicz’s WorldTour team, with some riders and staff due to join from the existing CCC-Sprandi Pro Continental team.

“I am really happy to join,” Wisniowski said in a statement on Wednesday. “It is a team with strong riders and of course, I am especially looking forward to the spring Classics as it is a big focus for the team. It will be really nice to race with CCC as the new Polish title sponsor and with the Polish riders in the team.

“Greg Van Avermaet will be our leader for the Classics so I want to support him as much as possible and help the team to have some nice results during the season. After the Classics, I am excited to do a Grand Tour next year and fight for a stage victory."

Ochowicz hailed the arrival of the 26-year-old Wisniowski, who will form part of the Classics unit that is being built around Van Avermaet, together with Guillaume Van Keirsbulck, who has signed from Wanty-Groupe Gobert.

“With Greg Van Avermaet as our team caption, Lukasz will have the opportunity to learn from Greg and play a key role in the Classics team next season,” Ochowicz said.

The change in title sponsor has led to a dramatic overhaul of Ochowicz’s team. Grand Tour riders Richie Porte, Rohan Dennis and Tejay van Garderen will all leave the team in 2019, for Trek-Segafredo, Bahrain-Merida and EF-Drapac, respectively.

Van Avermaet, Alessandro De Marchi and Joey Rosskopf are among the riders to stay put, while new signings include Simon Geschke, Jakub Mareczko and Serge Pauwels.



