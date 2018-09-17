De la Parte signs for CCC

Image 1 of 3 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 3 Victor de la Parte (Spain) (Image credit: Dan Istitene/Getty Images) Image 3 of 3 Víctor de la Parte (Efapel) (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo - www.elpedaldefrodo.com)

Victor de la Parte will ride for the revamped CCC team in 2019. The Spaniard joins the squad from Movistar, where he spent the past two seasons.

De la Parte previously raced with the CCC-Sprandi team at Pro Continental level in 2016. CCC will take over as title sponsor of the BMC team for 2019. Some current CCC-Sprandi management and riders are expected to join the overhauled WorldTour team. The holding company behind the team is known as Continuum Sports.

“For me, Continuum Sports is one of the biggest projects in cycling with big riders and many victories throughout the years, so it is a great pleasure to be part of the family,” De la Parte said in a statement released on Monday. “The 2016 season was a big step in my career and I will always be very thankful to CCC Sprandi Polkowice so it is also exciting to see the CCC brand step up to the WorldTour. CCC has been in cycling for many years and I think it is fantastic to see them become title sponsor of Continuum Sports.”

De la Parte turned professional with the Caja Rural squad in 2011, but then spent four seasons at Continental level with SP Tableware, Efapel-Glassdrive and Team Vorarlberg before returning to Pro Continental level with CCC-Sprandi in 2016.

The Spaniard’s biggest victory came when he won two stages and general classification at the 2015 Tour of Austria. A solid campaign the following year in the colours of CCC earned him a WorldTour contract at Movistar at the beginning of 2017. He has completed the Giro d’Italia in each of his two seasons at Movistar.

A strong time triallist, De la Parte will look to progress further in the discipline at CCC. Team manager Jim Ochowicz suggested that the Spaniard’s late elevation to WorldTour racing left him with margin for improvement.

“Although he is 32-years-old, Víctor has had a relatively short professional career and we believe we can help him to reach his potential at Continuum Sports, while playing a key support role for his teammates and taking his own opportunities," Ochowicz said.

Víctor has impressed in the last few years with some solid performances in stage races and time trials. This year, he was third at the Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali time trial which shows his potential in the discipline. With our focus on time trials and the expertise of Marco Pinotti and our performance team, we can help Victor to improve further in 2019.”

CCC was announced as the new title sponsor of the BMC squad during the Tour de France in July, with Giant set to take over as bike supplier. Greg Van Avermaet will remain at the squad in 2019, together with Alessandro De Marchi and Joey Rosskopf, while new arrivals include Simon Geschke, Serge Pauwels and Guillaume Van Keirsbulck.

Richie Porte, Tejay van Garderen and Rohan Dennis have all confirmed their departures, with Porte switching to Trek-Segafredo, van Garderen to EF-Drapac and Dennis to Bahrain-Merida.

