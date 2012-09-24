Winless Australia tops world championship medal table

Image 1 of 6 Vos finally won her second road race rainbow jersey (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 6 Garner took her second junior women's road race rainbow jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 6 Caleb Ewan (Australia) shows his silver medal (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 6 Time trial world champion for 2012 Tony Martin (Germany) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 6 Judith Arndt (Germany) closed out her TT career with another world title (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 6 Lucy Garner realises she is world champion again (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Although it did not score any gold medals at the 2012 UCI Road World Championships, Australia showed that it is developing some of the best new talent in the world by scoring the most medals of any country at the event.

The country excelled in the U23 men's category, netting two medals by Rohan Dennis (silver) and Damien Howson (bronze) in the time trial, while Caleb Ewan scooped up a silver in the junior men's road race. Rachel Neylan capped off the team's effort with a silver in the women's road race.

Germany was next in the standings, thanks to its time trial prowess. The country scored both elite gold medals with Tony Martin and Judith Arndt, and a bronze medal in the junior men's category by Maximilian Schachmann. Norway also had three medals - a gold in the junior men's time trial by Oskar Svendsen and silvers from Edvald Boasson Hagen in the men's road race and Eline Gleditsch Brustad in the junior women's race.

Great Britain scored two victories, both by the junior women: Lucy Garner became the first to take back to back rainbow jerseys in the road race, while Elinor Barker won the time trial.

The host country, the Netherlands, managed only one gold medal, but it was a hugely popular and emotional victory by Marianne Vos in the women's road race, coupled with a bronze in the junior women's time trial by Demi de Jong.

Medal standings

# Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Australia 0 3 1 4 2 Germany 2 0 1 3 3 Norway 1 2 0 3 4 Great Britain 2 0 0 2 5 Slovenia 1 1 0 2 6 Belgium 1 0 1 2 7 Netherlands 1 0 1 2 8 United States 0 2 0 2 8 Italy 0 0 2 2 8 Kazakhstan 1 0 0 1 8 Russia 1 0 0 1 12 Denmark 0 1 0 1 13 France 0 1 0 1 14 Belarus 0 0 1 1 15 Croatia 0 0 1 1 16 New Zealand 0 0 1 1 16 Spain 0 0 1 1

All Medalists from the 2012 UCI Road World Championships

Elite Women - Team Time Trial # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Team Specialized - lululemon Charlotte Becker (Ger) Amber Neben (USA) Evelyn Stevens (USA) Ina Teutenberg (Ger) Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Trixi Worrack (Ger) 2 Orica - AIS Judith Arndt (Ger) Shara Gillow (Aus) Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) 3 AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team Chantal Blaak (Ned) Lucinda Brand (Ned) Jessie Daams (Bel) Sharon Laws (GBr) Emma Pooley (GBr) Kirsten Wild (Ned)

Men - Team Time Trial # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Omega Pharma-Quickstep Tom Boonen (Bel) Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Tony Martin (Ger) Niki Terpstra (Ned) Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Peter Velits (Svk) 2 BMC Racing Team Alessandro Ballan (Ita) Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Taylor Phinney (USA) Marco Pinotti (Ita) Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Tejay Van Garderen (USA) 3 Orica GreenEdge Sam Bewley (NZl) Luke Durbridge (Aus) Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cameron Meyer (Aus) Jens Mouris (Ned) Svein Tuft (Can)

Junior Men - Time Trial # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Oskar Svendsen (Norway) 2 Matej Mohoric (Slovenia) 3 Maximilian Schachmann (Germany)

U23 Men - Time Trial # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Anton Vorobyev (Russian Federation) 2 Rohan Dennis (Australia) 3 Damien Howson (Australia)

Junior Women - Time Trial # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Elinor Barker (Great Britain) 2 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Denmark) 3 Demi De Jong (Netherlands)

Elite Women - Time Trial # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Judith Arndt (Germany) 2 Evelyn Stevens (United States) 3 Linda Melanie Villumsen (New Zealand)

Elite Men - Time Trial # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Tony Martin (Germany) 2 Taylor Phinney (United States Of America) 3 Vasil Kiryienka (Belarus)

Junior Women - Road Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Lucy Garner (Great Britain) 2 Eline Gleditsch Brustad (Norway) 3 Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Italy)

U23 Men - Road Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Alexey Lutsenko (Kazakhstan) 2 Bryan Coquard (France) 3 Tom Van Asbroeck (Belgium)

Elite Women - Road Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Marianne Vos (Netherlands) 2 Rachel Neylan (Australia) 3 Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy)

Junior Men - Road Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Matej Mohoric (Slovenia) 2 Caleb Ewan (Australia) 3 Josip Rumac (Croatia)