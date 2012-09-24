Winless Australia tops world championship medal table
Germany, Great Britain tied for most world titles
Although it did not score any gold medals at the 2012 UCI Road World Championships, Australia showed that it is developing some of the best new talent in the world by scoring the most medals of any country at the event.
The country excelled in the U23 men's category, netting two medals by Rohan Dennis (silver) and Damien Howson (bronze) in the time trial, while Caleb Ewan scooped up a silver in the junior men's road race. Rachel Neylan capped off the team's effort with a silver in the women's road race.
Germany was next in the standings, thanks to its time trial prowess. The country scored both elite gold medals with Tony Martin and Judith Arndt, and a bronze medal in the junior men's category by Maximilian Schachmann. Norway also had three medals - a gold in the junior men's time trial by Oskar Svendsen and silvers from Edvald Boasson Hagen in the men's road race and Eline Gleditsch Brustad in the junior women's race.
Great Britain scored two victories, both by the junior women: Lucy Garner became the first to take back to back rainbow jerseys in the road race, while Elinor Barker won the time trial.
The host country, the Netherlands, managed only one gold medal, but it was a hugely popular and emotional victory by Marianne Vos in the women's road race, coupled with a bronze in the junior women's time trial by Demi de Jong.
Medal standings
|#
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|Australia
|0
|3
|1
|4
|2
|Germany
|2
|0
|1
|3
|3
|Norway
|1
|2
|0
|3
|4
|Great Britain
|2
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Slovenia
|1
|1
|0
|2
|6
|Belgium
|1
|0
|1
|2
|7
|Netherlands
|1
|0
|1
|2
|8
|United States
|0
|2
|0
|2
|8
|Italy
|0
|0
|2
|2
|8
|Kazakhstan
|1
|0
|0
|1
|8
|Russia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|12
|Denmark
|0
|1
|0
|1
|13
|France
|0
|1
|0
|1
|14
|Belarus
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|Croatia
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|New Zealand
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|Spain
|0
|0
|1
|1
All Medalists from the 2012 UCI Road World Championships
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Team Specialized - lululemon
|Charlotte Becker (Ger)
|Amber Neben (USA)
|Evelyn Stevens (USA)
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger)
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned)
|Trixi Worrack (Ger)
|2
|Orica - AIS
|Judith Arndt (Ger)
|Shara Gillow (Aus)
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned)
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus)
|Alexis Rhodes (Aus)
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl)
|3
|AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|Chantal Blaak (Ned)
|Lucinda Brand (Ned)
|Jessie Daams (Bel)
|Sharon Laws (GBr)
|Emma Pooley (GBr)
|Kirsten Wild (Ned)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|Tom Boonen (Bel)
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra)
|Tony Martin (Ger)
|Niki Terpstra (Ned)
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel)
|Peter Velits (Svk)
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita)
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel)
|Taylor Phinney (USA)
|Marco Pinotti (Ita)
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita)
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA)
|3
|Orica GreenEdge
|Sam Bewley (NZl)
|Luke Durbridge (Aus)
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned)
|Cameron Meyer (Aus)
|Jens Mouris (Ned)
|Svein Tuft (Can)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Oskar Svendsen (Norway)
|2
|Matej Mohoric (Slovenia)
|3
|Maximilian Schachmann (Germany)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Anton Vorobyev (Russian Federation)
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Australia)
|3
|Damien Howson (Australia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Elinor Barker (Great Britain)
|2
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Denmark)
|3
|Demi De Jong (Netherlands)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Judith Arndt (Germany)
|2
|Evelyn Stevens (United States)
|3
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (New Zealand)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Tony Martin (Germany)
|2
|Taylor Phinney (United States Of America)
|3
|Vasil Kiryienka (Belarus)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Lucy Garner (Great Britain)
|2
|Eline Gleditsch Brustad (Norway)
|3
|Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Italy)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kazakhstan)
|2
|Bryan Coquard (France)
|3
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Belgium)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Marianne Vos (Netherlands)
|2
|Rachel Neylan (Australia)
|3
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Matej Mohoric (Slovenia)
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Australia)
|3
|Josip Rumac (Croatia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Belgium)
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Norway)
|3
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spain)
