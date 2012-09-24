Trending

Winless Australia tops world championship medal table

Germany, Great Britain tied for most world titles

Vos finally won her second road race rainbow jersey

Garner took her second junior women's road race rainbow jersey

Caleb Ewan (Australia) shows his silver medal

Time trial world champion for 2012 Tony Martin (Germany)

Judith Arndt (Germany) closed out her TT career with another world title

Lucy Garner realises she is world champion again

Although it did not score any gold medals at the 2012 UCI Road World Championships, Australia showed that it is developing some of the best new talent in the world by scoring the most medals of any country at the event.

The country excelled in the U23 men's category, netting two medals by Rohan Dennis (silver) and Damien Howson (bronze) in the time trial, while Caleb Ewan scooped up a silver in the junior men's road race. Rachel Neylan capped off the team's effort with a silver in the women's road race.

Germany was next in the standings, thanks to its time trial prowess. The country scored both elite gold medals with Tony Martin and Judith Arndt, and a bronze medal in the junior men's category by Maximilian Schachmann. Norway also had three medals - a gold in the junior men's time trial by Oskar Svendsen and silvers from Edvald Boasson Hagen in the men's road race and Eline Gleditsch Brustad in the junior women's race.

Great Britain scored two victories, both by the junior women: Lucy Garner became the first to take back to back rainbow jerseys in the road race, while Elinor Barker won the time trial.

The host country, the Netherlands, managed only one gold medal, but it was a hugely popular and emotional victory by Marianne Vos in the women's road race, coupled with a bronze in the junior women's time trial by Demi de Jong.

Medal standings

#CountryGoldSilverBronzeTotal
1Australia0314
2Germany2013
3Norway1203
4Great Britain2002
5Slovenia1102
6Belgium1012
7Netherlands1012
8United States0202
8Italy0022
8Kazakhstan1001
8Russia1001
12Denmark0101
13France0101
14Belarus0011
15Croatia0011
16New Zealand0011
16Spain0011

All Medalists from the 2012 UCI Road World Championships

Elite Women - Team Time Trial
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Team Specialized - lululemon
Charlotte Becker (Ger)
Amber Neben (USA)
Evelyn Stevens (USA)
Ina Teutenberg (Ger)
Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned)
Trixi Worrack (Ger)
2Orica - AIS
Judith Arndt (Ger)
Shara Gillow (Aus)
Loes Gunnewijk (Ned)
Melissa Hoskins (Aus)
Alexis Rhodes (Aus)
Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl)
3AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
Chantal Blaak (Ned)
Lucinda Brand (Ned)
Jessie Daams (Bel)
Sharon Laws (GBr)
Emma Pooley (GBr)
Kirsten Wild (Ned)

Men - Team Time Trial
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Omega Pharma-Quickstep
Tom Boonen (Bel)
Sylvain Chavanel (Fra)
Tony Martin (Ger)
Niki Terpstra (Ned)
Kristof Vandewalle (Bel)
Peter Velits (Svk)
2BMC Racing Team
Alessandro Ballan (Ita)
Philippe Gilbert (Bel)
Taylor Phinney (USA)
Marco Pinotti (Ita)
Manuel Quinziato (Ita)
Tejay Van Garderen (USA)
3Orica GreenEdge
Sam Bewley (NZl)
Luke Durbridge (Aus)
Sebastian Langeveld (Ned)
Cameron Meyer (Aus)
Jens Mouris (Ned)
Svein Tuft (Can)

Junior Men - Time Trial
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Oskar Svendsen (Norway)
2Matej Mohoric (Slovenia)
3Maximilian Schachmann (Germany)

U23 Men - Time Trial
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Anton Vorobyev (Russian Federation)
2Rohan Dennis (Australia)
3Damien Howson (Australia)

Junior Women - Time Trial
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Elinor Barker (Great Britain)
2Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Denmark)
3Demi De Jong (Netherlands)

Elite Women - Time Trial
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Judith Arndt (Germany)
2Evelyn Stevens (United States)
3Linda Melanie Villumsen (New Zealand)

Elite Men - Time Trial
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Tony Martin (Germany)
2Taylor Phinney (United States Of America)
3Vasil Kiryienka (Belarus)

Junior Women - Road Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Lucy Garner (Great Britain)
2Eline Gleditsch Brustad (Norway)
3Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Italy)

U23 Men - Road Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Alexey Lutsenko (Kazakhstan)
2Bryan Coquard (France)
3Tom Van Asbroeck (Belgium)

Elite Women - Road Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Marianne Vos (Netherlands)
2Rachel Neylan (Australia)
3Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy)

Junior Men - Road Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Matej Mohoric (Slovenia)
2Caleb Ewan (Australia)
3Josip Rumac (Croatia)

Elite Men - Road Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Philippe Gilbert (Belgium)
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Norway)
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spain)