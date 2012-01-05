Win a chance to be in the UniSA team car at the 2012 Santos Tour Down Under

The peloton passes underneath the UniSA arch on the back straight. (Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under/Russell Mountford)

Ever wondered what it might be like to sit in the team car alongside the sporting director - barking out orders, handing out bidons, immersed within a WorldTour race? Well, as part of a fundraising initiative for not-for-profit organisation Hartley Lifecare, the Santos Tour Down Under and the UniSA-Australia team are offering just that opportunity.

The winning bidder of an EBay auction will get to sit in the team car with director of UniSA Dave Sanders for stage two of the WorldTour event and meet the riders, including Lachlan Norris, Rohan Dennis, Steele Von Hoff, Jay McCarthy and Tom Palmer after the day's racing.

All money raised from the auction will go to Hartley Lifecare, which provides respite care for those with severe disabilities.

Bids close on the 15th of January and the winning bidder must be able to make their way to the Tour village in Adelaide for the stage on the 18th of January.

Stage: Colemans Group Stage 2, Wednesday 18th January 2012

Departing Tour Village 8.30am with UniSA Australia team car (under the guidance of Dave Sanders) and returning after the stage to the Tour Village.