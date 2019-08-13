Win a Bahrain-Merida jersey signed by Vincenzo Nibali

Image 1 of 3 Win a Bahrain Merida Sportful jersey signed by Vincenzo Nibali (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 2 of 3 Win a Bahrain Merida Sportful jersey signed by Vincenzo Nibali (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 3 of 3 Win a Bahrain Merida Sportful jersey signed by Vincenzo Nibali (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

This month, two listeners of the Cyclingnews podcast have the opportunity to walk away with a brand new Bahrain-Merida jersey, signed by Vincenzo Nibali. For your chance to win, all you need to do is head over to our iTunes page and review the Cyclingnews podcast.

In addition, the lovely team over at Sportful have provided our listeners with a 20% discount on all products at Sportful.com. Throughout August, all you need to do is head to their website and use the code: cyclingnews20.

Long-time friends of the podcast, Sportful, have kindly supplied us with two of their Bodyfit Team jersey, which features an anatomic, yet comfortable fit, temperature regulating DryPro fabric, and reflective detailing throughout. Both have been signed by three-time Grand Tour winner, and the winner of the penultimate stage of this year’s Tour de France into Val Thorens, Vincenzo Nibali.

The Cyclingnews podcast is a great way to get additional insight into professional cycling, complementing the news you’ll find here at cyclingnews.com. You’ll hear the latest news, recent round-ups and exclusive interviews with riders, team principles and industry experts. The most recent podcast explores the inner workings of cycling’s transfer market, where Dan chats with Matt White, sporting director of Mitchelton Scott, Martijn Berkhout from SEG, one of the sport’s largest agencies, and Joao Correira from the Corso agency who represent a number of cycling’s rising stars.

The jerseys will be given away to two lucky winners chosen by us later this month, so head over to iTunes and give us a review for your chance to win.