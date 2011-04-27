Trending

Wilmington to host first Leadville 100 qualifier

Race will finish atop Whiteface Mountain

The view from near the summit on the Whiteface/Wilmington 100K course.

(Image credit: Lake Placid CVB/Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism)

The town of Wilmington, New York, will host one of three qualifiers for the Leadville Trail 100 Mountain Bike Race.  The race on June 19 will provide 100 qualifying spots allocated partially on the basis of age-group performance and partly by lottery among finishers.

