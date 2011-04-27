Wilmington to host first Leadville 100 qualifier
Race will finish atop Whiteface Mountain
The town of Wilmington, New York, will host one of three qualifiers for the Leadville Trail 100 Mountain Bike Race. The race on June 19 will provide 100 qualifying spots allocated partially on the basis of age-group performance and partly by lottery among finishers.
