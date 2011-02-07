Medalist Sports to manage Leadville qualifiers

Matt Shriver (Fort Lewis) paces the leaders to Columbine. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

The Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG) selected Medalist Sports to oversee the event management of the new Leadville Trail 100 Qualifier Series for 2011. Medalist, based in Atlanta, Georgia, already partners with AEG on the technical and operational production of the Amgen Tour of California professional cycling race.

Medalist will assist AEG in the development and execution of the national Leadville Qualifying Series races, each of which will provide athletes the opportunity to earn guaranteed entry into the perennially sold-out Leadville Trail 100 mountain bike race. Prior to this year, the only way to get into Leadville was to participate in and win a registration lottery.

"Medalist Sports continues to deliver an impeccable standard of excellence," said Andrew Messick, president of AEG Sports. "In addition to their leadership role in the production of professional road cycling events, the focus on high-level mountain bike events like the Leadville Qualifying Series is a natural area of growth for our partnership."

Medalist Sports brings its own reputation and general experience to the partnership as well as the personal experience of Managing Partner Jim Birrell, one of the 2010 Leadville finishers.

"It is an exceptional opportunity to promote an endeavor that affords more opportunities for deserving cyclists to undertake the Leadville 100 journey," said Birrell.

The Leadville Qualifying Series will initially consist of three races in 2011 and will expand to eight races by 2013. The three 2011 qualifying events will be held in June and July in California, Colorado and the Northeast. In 2012 and 2013, additional qualifying races will be added in Texas, the Southwest, Midwest, Southeast, and an additional race in California.

Medalist Sports will be responsible for the technical and competitive planning and execution for the series, as well as coordination with each host venue. In addition, Medalist Sports will receive consultation from Life Time Fitness regarding synergy and connection to the Leadville Trail 100 MTB race.

A Request For Proposal for host venues has been developed in partnership with AEG and is being distributed by Medalist Sports.

Medalist Sports is also involved in managing the USA Cycling Professional Championships in Greenville, South Carolina, the Quiznos Pro Challenge, the Livestrong Challenge and the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah.