Wildcards for Amstel Gold Race announced

Androni-Giocatolli, Topsport Vlaanderen, IAM Cycling and CCC Polsat have been handed wildcards for Amstel Gold Race, which takes place on April 20.

Italian team Androni-Giocatolli signed two Dutch riders for this season, Kenny van Hummel and Dutch champion Johnny Hoogerland helping their chances of gaining a place. The latter will show his Dutch championship's jersey on the roads through Limburg. Belgian team Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise and Swiss formation IAM Cycling were also present in 2013.

IAM Cycling's captain Sylvain Chavanel lines up or his tenth participation in the race with a 16th spot in both 2010 as 2011 as his best results.

The fourth wildcard was given to the team of former winner Davide Rebellin. The Polish CCC Polsat already received wildcards for the Tour of Catalunya, Tour de Suisse and the Tour of Poland and now add a fourth WorldTour race to their calendar. Rebellin won the Amstel Gold Race in 2004 and returns to Limburg aged 42.

In 2013 25 teams lined up for the Amstel Gold Race: 19 WorldTour teams and six ProContinental teams. According to local broadcaster L1, race director Leo van Vliet will announce the other wildcards later to complete the field for this year's event.

Roman Kreuziger won the race in 2013. The Czech Tinkoff-Saxo rider will return to the Netherlands to defend his crown in 2014.