Amstel Gold Race to finish two kilometres beyond the Cauberg

Image 1 of 4 The Cauberg was the main feature of today's stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Philippe Gilbert (Belgium) attacked on the final ascent of the Cauberg and soloed to a world championship title. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 The Cauberg is an out of the saddle climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Marianne Vos (Netherlands) powers up the Cauberg alone en route to a second career road race world title. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Amstel Gold Race will no longer finish atop the Cauberg but will continue some two kilometers further, with the finish line on the road between Felt and Berg en Terblijt. The new finish will "open the race up to more contenders", according to the Dutch media.

The new finish will be identical to that of the third stage of the 2006 Tour de France, won by T-Mobile's Matthias Kessler. The finish on Cauberg most recently featured in the road world championships last September, with Philippe Gilbert and Marianne Vos claiming the honours.

Amstel Gold has finished on the Cauberg only since 2003, with the first win going to Alexandre Vinokourov. From 1966 to 1990, the finish was in Meerssen, before moving to Maastricht, and then to the Cauberg.

The closing climb reduced the number of candidates for the win, and the new finish line is expected to promise a more exciting and competitive finish, according to the Dutch newspaper De Limburger. It also has better logistical capabilities, with more room for media facilities and a VIP village.

Race organisers would not confirm the newspaper's report, but are scheduled to hold a press conference on the race route.