Wildcards announced for Paris-Roubaix, Flèche-Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège

The Amaury Sport Organisation today announced the teams which have been awarded wildcard invitations to their Spring Classics, Paris-Roubaix, La Flèche-Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

In addition to the 18 WorldTour teams, seven Professional Continental teams were invited to each race.

The French team Cofidis, Solutions Crédits, the IAM Cycling team of Sylvain Chavanel and the Belgian squads Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise and Wanty-Groupe Gobert were awarded wildcards for all three races.

The American UnitedHealthcare team will race in Paris-Roubaix and Flèche-Wallonne, and the African MTN-Qhubeka squad has been invited to compete in Flèche-Wallonne and Liège - Bastogne - Liège.

Bretagne-Séché Environnement only made the cut for Paris-Roubaix, while Team NetApp-Endura will race Paris-Roubaix and Liège - Bastogne - Liège.

The Colombia team was invited to the two Ardennes races which better suit its diminutive climbers.

WorldTour teams:

AG2R La Mondiale (Fra)

Astana Pro Team (Kaz)

Belkin-Pro Cycling Team (Ned)

BMC Racing Team (USA)

Cannondale (Ita)

FDJ.fr (Fra)

Garmin Sharp (USA)

Lampre-Merida (Ita)

Lotto Belisol (Bel)

Movistar Team (Spa)

Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team (Bel)

Orica GreenEdge (Aus)

Team Europcar (Fra)

Team Giant-Shimano (Ned)

Team Katusha (Rus)

Team Sky (GBr)

Tinkoff-Saxo (Rus)

Trek Factory Racing (USA)



