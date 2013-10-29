Wiggle Honda Pro Cycling signs Peta Mullens

Image 1 of 4 Peta Mullens Image 2 of 4 Australian cross country national champ Peta Mullens (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 3 of 4 Peta Mullens (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: John Veage)

Australian Peta Mullens has signed a contract with women’s professional team Wiggle Honda Pro Cycling for 2014.

The 25-year-old form Victoria, Australia has a strong track pedigree having won a national track title in 2006. She ventured into international road racing a year later, taking part in the Tour of Chongming and Tour de Bretagne. However for the last few years she has been a consistent presence in the domestic racing scene.

In 2009 she became the national U23 road champion, while in 2013 her best results came in mountain biking she became the national champion. In all she has won five national titles and will be utilized as a leadout for Giorgia Bronzini next season.



