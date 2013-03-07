Villumsen to ride for Wiggle Honda

Image 1 of 5 Linda Villumsen (New Zealand) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Linda Villumsen (New Zealand) with the silver medal (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 5 New Zealand National Time Trial Champion, Linda Villumsen (Image credit: Bruce Wilson) Image 4 of 5 Linda Villumsen (New Zealand) tries to navigate through the bikes and riders (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Linda Villumsen (GreenEdge-AIS) created this move (Image credit: CJ Farquharson)

Linda Villumsen will return to the professional women's peloton later this year with Wiggle Honda.

In December, the Danish-born New Zealander announced that she would be basing herself in her adopted home before returning to Europe in 2014 in a bid for UCI points towards the world championships and Olympic Games.

"I had a very good 2012 season, but after the four-year Olympic cycle I just felt I needed to put my energies into a few other projects before returning to pro women's cycling," Villumsen, a silver and bronze medallist against the clock the last two years' running, explained in a Wiggle Honda press release.

"In the meantime I have been keeping up with training, however," she continued. "Marco Pinotti [of WorldTour team BMC Racing], who coaches me, has done a great effort making an alternative race free training program and I just can't wait to join the Wiggle Honda team later on this year. Hopefully the transition back in the peloton will go smoothly but I am really confident in this team and that both riders and staff have built up a very good team environment for me to join soon."

In January, Villumsen won the New Zealand Time Trial title, adding to those she won while a Dane in 2006, 2008 and 2009.

"I feel like this time spent without racing has been good for me in many ways," Villumsen explained. "One being that I'm eager to get back to speed and back to racing again. I'm just really looking forward to racing again and I hope I can use this new energy and enthusiasm to convert into positive and good riding."