Wiggle Honda becomes Wiggle High5 in 2016

Image 1 of 5 Anna Sanchis and Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle High5) (Image credit: Wiggle High5) Image 2 of 5 Emma Johansson (Wiggle High5) (Image credit: Wiggle High5) Image 3 of 5 The Wiggle Honda team out training on Calpe (Image credit: Wiggle-Honda) Image 4 of 5 The 2015 Wiggle Honda team (Image credit: Wiggle High5) Image 5 of 5 Lucy Garner (Wiggle High5) (Image credit: Wiggle High5)

The women’s Wiggle Honda team becomes Wiggle High5 for the 2016 season, as nutrition partner High5 steps up its commitment and becomes co-sponsor. Online bike retailer Wiggle has also extended its sponsorship for a fourth year, while Honda will continue its association with the team, providing vehicles for athletes and staff and Honda’s logo will remain on the black and orange 2016 jersey.

Wiggle-Honda was voted the best Women’s team in the annual Cyclingnews reader poll.

“I had an ambition in 2012 to create the most professional women’s cycling team in the world, increase salaries for athletes and become the World Number One UCI team within three years,” said Wiggle High5 Pro Cycling team owner and Manager Rochelle Gilmore in the official announcement of the new sponsorship.

“These goals have now been reached but we believe that the season ahead represents an opportunity for both the riders and the team to reach a completely new level. We’ll be doing all we can to support our riders’ main goals and continue creating a team environment that will ensure success on the road.”

Watch this presentation video made by the team. Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel.

Wiggle Honda riders took 33 UCI-ranked victories, winning four of the nine individual World Cup races. Jolien D’hoore won the opening round in Drenthe, Netherlands, and in Vårgårda, Sweden, Giorgia Bronzini won in Chongming Island, China, and Elisa Longo Borghini took arguably the most prestigious victory of all in the Tour of Flanders.

Thirteen of the 15 riders from Wiggle Honda’s 2015 line-up will stay with the team in 2016, giving the squad a contender in virtually every race on the women’s calendar. Riders in the 2016 line-up include D’hoore, Bronzini and Longo Borghini, 11-time Japanese Champion Mayuko Hagiwara, Spanish road race and time trial Champion Anna Sanchis and double track World Champion Nettie Edmondson.

Also returning for Wiggle High5 will be Olympic Champion Dani King, Australian Champion Peta Mullens, two-time Giro d’Italia winner Mara Abbott, French time trial champion Audrey Cordon-Ragot, Australian sprinter Chloe Hosking and young British duo Amy Roberts and Anna Christian. They will be joined by the additions of Swedish Champion Emma Johansson, two-time Junior World Champion Lucy Garner and exciting Netherlands rider Amy Pieters.