Abbott extends with Wiggle-Honda for 2016

Image 1 of 3 Mara Abbott (Wiggle Honda) (Image credit: Emory Ball/Cyclingnews.com) Image 2 of 3 Mara Abbott (Wiggle-Honda) wins stage 9 at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 3 of 3 Mara Abbott (Amy D Foundation) takes a corner during todays criterium. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Mara Abbott will stay at Wiggle-Honda for at least another season after the American extended her contract into 2016. Abbott joined the team last winter and said that she is looking forward to her second season.

“I am really grateful to have the opportunity to stay with the team and honoured to be able to say that I was a part of such a successful year,” Abbott said in a team release. “It is pretty special that so many girls are going to be returning, so I am really excited to be able to build on 2015.”

Abbott is a two-time winner of the Giro Donne, what is now known as the Giro Rosa, and is a two-time national road champion. After a slow start to the European season, Abbott had a successful return to the US in April and May with overall victory in the Redlands Cycle Classic and a record-breaking fifth Tour of the Gila title. She then went on to take a stage victory on the final day and finish second overall at the Giro Rosa, losing out to Anna Van Der Breggen by 1:30.

“We have a big job to achieve with Mara next year. We’re hoping to assist her in winning her third Overall Giro Rosa title. We’re proud to have another potential Giro winner on the team,” the team said of the American. “Mara and the team will use every opportunity this season to discuss methods and strategies to use in winning the Giro Rosa in 2016; the most prestigious women’s race on the calendar.”

Wiggle-Honda had a hugely successful 2015 season with 35 victories, and they have been very busy in the last few months, re-signing a several key riders including Chloe Hosking, Peta Mullens and Anna Sanchis - the latter of whom made a two-year extension to her contract. The signing of Emma Johansson, Lucy Garner and Amy Pieters brings the team’s number to 16 for next season.

Abbott is a regular diarist for Cyclingnews and you can read her latest diary on the challenges of interval training.