News Shorts: Wiggins trains on Roubaix cobbles, Bardiani 2015 roster

Image 1 of 5 Bradley Wiggins' face says it all after Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Iljo Keisse won the Best Helper/Kristallen Zweetdruppel at the Kristallen Fiets awards ceremony but couldn't attend due to the race so receives his prize on the final night (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 4 of 5 The young Bardiani team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Bryan Coquard (Europcar) (Image credit: Sirotti)

Wiggins and Team Sky train on the Paris-Roubaix cobbles

Bradley Wiggins and several of his Team Sky teammates spent Tuesday in northern France, training on several sectors of pave covered in Paris-Roubaix.

Wiggins revealed he was in France via his Instagram account and Cyclingnews understands that he was accompanied by teammates Bernard Eisel and Ian Stannard. The trio, supported by Team Sky 's Head of Technical Operations Carsten Jeppesen, rode for 100km in the rain and mud, studying several of the key sectors of pave that are included in the Paris-Roubaix route.

Although Wiggins has made it clear he will switch his focus to the track in 2015, he will not ride this weekend's track World cup in London and is unlikely to be part of the Great Britain team for the track world championships. Wiggins is focusing on his road training for the first part of the 2015 season. He is targeting Paris-Roubaix and may possibly ride the Giro d'Italia before an attempt at the Hour Record in June 2015.

Wiggins is expected to sign his new contract with Team Sky soon and reveal details of the riders and sponsors that will back 'Team Wiggo' - the Continental team Wiggins that will ride for in the second half of 2015 and in the build-up to the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

Bardiani-CSF confirms 16 rider Italian roster for 2015

The Italian Bardiani-CSF team has confirmed its line-up for 2015, with Sonny Colbrelli, Enrico Battaglin, Stefano Pirazzi and Edoardo Zardini again leading the Professional Continental squad.

The 16-rider roster is made up of Italian riders with an average of just 24.5 years. The team won 13 races in 2014, including three stages at the Giro d'Italia.

New signings for the 2015 season are Simone Andreetta, Luca and Simone Sterbini, Alessandro Tonelli and Luca Chirico. All have ridden or the Italian national team in recent years, with Simone Sterbini, Andreetta and Chirico filling the podium in the 2013 Under 23 Italian road championships.

The Bardiani-CSF team will hold its first training camp in Fiuggi, south of Rome in late December. The team will begin its 2015 season at the Tour of Qatar and the GP degli Etruschi in Tuscany, while Battaglin will ride for the Italian national team at the Tour de San Luis in Argentina.

Coquard to ride London World Cup despite knee injury

Brian Coquard will anchor the French squad in the team pursuit and Madison at this weekend's track World Cup despite struggling with a knee injury.

The Europcar sprinter won a silver medal on the London track at the 2012 Olympic Games.

"I've got a slight knee problem and so I'm at about 50%. I suffered a bang on my knee and its been swollen for a week but hopefully its getting better,” Coquard told L'Equipe.

The French team arrived in London on Tuesday and, like other nations, will be training on the London track before racing begins on Friday.

Start List for Rotterdam Six announced

The organisers of the Rotterdam Six Day have announced the 14 pairs that will compete for victory next month. Two-time champions Iljo Keisse and Niki Terpstra return to take their third consecutive title, while Keisse aims for his fifth overall. Both have found success with different partners in 2014 but this is the first time this season that the road teammates will race together on the track.

Terpstra won the Amsterdam Six in October with Yoeri Havik, who rides in Rotterdam with Wim Stroetinga. Keisse recently took victory in the Zurich Six and finished second in Gent with teammate Mark Cavendish.

Also headlining the event are Madison world champions David Muntaner and Albert Torres and Gent Six winners Jasper de Buyst and Kenny De Ketele. 2007 Rotterdam winner Leif Lampater is the only other former victor in the line-up and will compete with young German rider Nico Hesslich. Michel and Raymond Kreder will make their first appearances in the colours of Roompot Orange Cycling. Their cousin Wesley Kreder will also ride with teammate Jesper Asselman.

“We have deliberately chosen riders from many countries, who are recognisable to the public,” said organiser Michael Zijlaard. “In addition, they are a group of riders that will not want to be outdone. They are all fighters and it will probably be war on the track.”

The Rotterdam Six will take place between 2-7 January.

Start list:

1. Niki Tersptra / Iljo Keisse

2. David Muntaner / Albert Torres

3. Wim Stroetinga / Yoeri Havik

4. Jasper de Buyst / Kenny De Ketele

5. Michael Mørkøv / Alex Rasmussen

6. Andreas Müller / Andreas Graf

7. Michel Kreder / Raymond Kreder

8. Wesley Kreder / Jesper Asselman

9. Thomas Boudat / Vivien Brisse

10. Melvin Boskamp / TBC

11. Leif Lampater / Nico Hesslich

12. Michael Vingerling / Yondi Schmidt

13. Didier Caspers / Melvin van Zijl

14. André Looij / Ivar Slik