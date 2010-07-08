Wiggins riding prototype Prologo saddle

Image 1 of 5 Bradley Wiggins' (Team Sky) custom Prologo Scratch Pro Nack saddle gets a custom cover but also some new tech tricks that help bring the weight well below the 200g mark. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 2 of 5 Prologo says the custom graphics were inspired by 60's-era scooters. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 3 of 5 The rear of the saddle features Prologo's interchangeable clip system, to which various accessories can be attached. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 4 of 5 Prologo claims the new Scratch Pro Nack shell is seven percent lighter than before but without sacrificing stiffness or durability. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 5 of 5 The new Scratch Pro Nack will use the same shape and multi-density padding concept (but with a lighter same foam) as the rest of the Scratch line. (Image credit: James Huang)

Prologo has again provided custom covered saddles to numerous riders in this year's Tour de France but the differences in the one Team Sky captain Bradley Wiggins is riding extend beyond the surface.

Wiggins' special Scratch Pro Nack uses Prologo's next generation of foam padding, which Prologo claims is not only 15 percent lighter than its next closest competitor but also 20 percent better at damping vibration for a more comfortable ride. Prologo sales manager Salvatore Truglio further says that the shell weight has dropped by about seven percent but without affecting stiffness or durability. Finally, new composite rails using a mix of carbon, alloy, and Kevlar fibers are included as well.

Prologo claims this latest version will tip the scales at just 170g – 55g lighter than the standard Scratch Pro – and will go on sale this October.

Wiggins' custom graphics continue on with Prologo's penchant for light-hearted caricatures. According to Truglio, the design was inspired by 60's-era Lambretta and Vespa scooters – and as it turns out, Wiggins owns a 1964 Vespa himself.

Prologo says limited edition Wiggins replica saddles (with the same look but not the same tech features) are also now available to consumers at a cost of €189.