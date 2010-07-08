Wiggins riding prototype Prologo saddle
Custom cover disguising revised design
Prologo has again provided custom covered saddles to numerous riders in this year's Tour de France but the differences in the one Team Sky captain Bradley Wiggins is riding extend beyond the surface.
Wiggins' special Scratch Pro Nack uses Prologo's next generation of foam padding, which Prologo claims is not only 15 percent lighter than its next closest competitor but also 20 percent better at damping vibration for a more comfortable ride. Prologo sales manager Salvatore Truglio further says that the shell weight has dropped by about seven percent but without affecting stiffness or durability. Finally, new composite rails using a mix of carbon, alloy, and Kevlar fibers are included as well.
Prologo claims this latest version will tip the scales at just 170g – 55g lighter than the standard Scratch Pro – and will go on sale this October.
Wiggins' custom graphics continue on with Prologo's penchant for light-hearted caricatures. According to Truglio, the design was inspired by 60's-era Lambretta and Vespa scooters – and as it turns out, Wiggins owns a 1964 Vespa himself.
Prologo says limited edition Wiggins replica saddles (with the same look but not the same tech features) are also now available to consumers at a cost of €189.
