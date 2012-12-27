Wiggins includes Tirreno-Adriatico in Giro build-up race programme

Image 1 of 2 Bradley Wiggins was all smiles for sign on at the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 2 of 2 Tour de France champion Bradley Wiggins and his son on the Champs-Élysées. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Bradley Wiggins is expected to ride Tirreno-Adriatico for the first time in his career as part of his early-season race calendar and preparation for the Giro d'Italia in May.

According to the Spanish Biciciclismo website, which has been reported by L'Equipe and Gazzetta dello Sport, Wiggins will make his 2013 season debut at the Volta ao Algarve in February. He will then forgo defending his victory at Paris-Nice to ride Tirreno-Adriatico (March 6-12) and head to Spain for the Volta a Catalunya (March 18-24).

Depending on his form Wiggins will ride the Giro del Trentino (April 16-19) or the Tour de Romandie (April 23-28) before traveling to Italy for the start of the Giro d'Italia on May 4.

With the Tour de France starting on June 29, Wiggins would have 34 days to rest up and recover after the Giro d'Italia ends in Brescia on May 26.

Wiggins is again expected to mix stage races with sessions at altitude on El Teide on the island of Tenerife.

The 2012 Tour de France winner has hinted he will target the Giro d'Italia and Tour de France double in 2013 in the hope of becoming the first rider to win the sport's two toughest stage races in the same season since Marco Pantani in 1998.

Only seven riders have done the Giro-Tour double: Fausto Coppi: 1949, 1952; Jacques Anquetil: 1964; Eddy Merckx: 1970, 1972, 1974; Bernard Hinault: 1982, 1985; Stephen Roche: 1987; Miguel Indurain: 1992, 1993; and Marco Pantani: 1998.

