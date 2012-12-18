Arise Sir Wiggins: Tour winner set to receive knighthood

Image 1 of 2 2012 Tour de France champion Bradley Wiggins celebrates on the Champs-Élysées with his son. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain) on the podium (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

Bradley Wiggins and Dave Brailsford are expected to be recommended for knighthoods in the New Year Honours list according to a report in the Daily Telegraph newspaper.

The 2012 Tour de France winner will become Sir Bradley Wiggins if he chooses to accept the title. He is already a CBE and would be awarded the knighthood by the Queen of England in a special ceremony in 2013.

Knight or dame titles for sport are usually limited to one per year but the huge success of British athletes at the London Olympic Games has lead to the creation of a special list of sporting titles.

Cyclist Sarah Storey is understood to have been recommended for a damehood after winning four gold medals at the London Paralympics. Dave Brailsford will receive a knighthood for his role as performance director of British Cycling and manager at Team Sky. Chris Hoy received a knighthood in 2008 after winning three gold medals at the Beijing Olympics.

Other successful British cyclist are likely to be nominated for lesser titles when the New Year Honours are officially announced on December 29.

The Telegraph reports that the Wiggins has been notified of his knighthood but is not allowed to confirm the news.

Speculation has been rife that he would get the title since winning the Tour de France. He hinted that the title of 'Sir' was on the way after collecting the BBC sports Personality of the Year Award on Sunday.

When asked if the Sports Personality award was the perfect end to the year Wiggins said: “Yeah, it is. There’s only the knighthood to come, isn’t there, really?” the Telegraph reported.

