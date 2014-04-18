Pro bike: Bradley Wiggins' Pinarello Dogma K

Image 1 of 24 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) put in an impressive performance at Paris-Roubaix on this Pinarello Dogma K (Image credit: James Huang) Image 2 of 24 27mm-wide FMB Paris-Roubaix tubulars for Bradley Wiggins (Sky) at Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: James Huang) Image 3 of 24 Some might question the wisdom of running 50mm-deep carbon wheels for such a pounding road surface but teams say they ride more smoothly than Shimano's 35mm-deep option. The Shimano Dura-Ace brake calipers were pretty dusty even just a short recon on the day before Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: James Huang) Image 4 of 24 The grip tape applied to the bottle cages was so effective that it actually shaved off little bits of plastic from the bottles (Image credit: James Huang) Image 5 of 24 Sky is now using Stages power meters (Image credit: James Huang) Image 6 of 24 Heat shrink tubing keeps the Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 wire neatly tucked away (Image credit: James Huang) Image 7 of 24 A little rubber ball keeps the rear brake housing from rubbing away the paint (Image credit: James Huang) Image 8 of 24 Sky uses Pinarello frames with threaded bottom bracket shells (Image credit: James Huang) Image 9 of 24 Shimano provided sponsored teams with properly matched chainrings for the flat course profile. The modified pivot geometry on Shimano's latest Dura-Ace calipers makes for a very tight fit for the big tubular tires (Image credit: James Huang) Image 10 of 24 Each rider has their own display preferences for their Garmin Edge 510 computers so it's important to keep them straight - plus they need to be paired with the proper power meters (Image credit: James Huang) Image 11 of 24 Supplemental Shimano Di2 shifter buttons are mounted up top (Image credit: James Huang) Image 12 of 24 The Union Jack-themed headset cap from UK company Kapz features a red anodized aluminum bolt (Image credit: James Huang) Image 13 of 24 Speedplay Zero Stainless pedals for Bradley Wiggins of Team Sky (Image credit: James Huang) Image 14 of 24 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) is certainly a proud Brit (Image credit: James Huang) Image 15 of 24 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) had his bars taped all the way to the stem - something team mechanic Alan Williams says hails from Wiggins' days on the track (Image credit: James Huang) Image 16 of 24 The alloy PRO handlebars are double wrapped plus there's a layer of gel up top and under the brake hoods (Image credit: James Huang) Image 17 of 24 The handlebars are radically upturned but it certainly seemed to work for Bradley Wiggins (Sky) (Image credit: James Huang) Image 18 of 24 The ample padding on fi'zi:k's next-generation Arione Tri saddle helped cushion Bradley Wiggins (Sky) from the brutal Paris-Roubaix cobbles (Image credit: James Huang) Image 19 of 24 Curved seat stays in theory allow the rear end to flex upwards a bit under impact. The Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 9070 rear derailleur moved the chain across an 11-25T cassette (Image credit: James Huang) Image 20 of 24 Shimano Dura-Ace crankarms with 53/44-tooth chainrings for Bradley Wiggins (Sky) at Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: James Huang) Image 21 of 24 Elite Ciussi aluminum bottle cages took care of keeping Bradley Wiggins (Sky) properly hydrated during a dusty Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: James Huang) Image 22 of 24 A simple machined aluminum chain catcher for some piece of mind (Image credit: James Huang) Image 23 of 24 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) did his own course recon - fully supported, of course - the day before Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: James Huang) Image 24 of 24 Britain's Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) (Image credit: AFP)

Bradley Wiggins' exploits at the Tour de France may have many people thinking of the lanky Brit as more of a climber – especially when he whittled himself down to extraordinarily wispy profile – but his superb time trialing skills, power output and his long history on the track actually make him well suited for Paris-Roubaix. Indeed, Wiggins secured outstanding ninth place at this year's Hell of the North, crossing the line in the Roubaix velodrome aboard a Pinarello Dogma K.

The Dogma K is Pinarello's dedicated 'Endurance' bike with many of the same modifications that other companies have made relative to full-blown road racing steeds. Most important in this area is sufficient clearance for Team Sky's preferred 27mm-wide FMB Paris-Roubaix handmade cotton tubular tires plus the more stable handling characteristics provided by the longer wheelbase and slightly relaxed front end.

However, that bike's slightly longer head tubes does force Wiggins to ride a fairly small frame to get the bars low enough. Despite standing 1.9m (6ft 3in) tall, he's on a average-sized 55cm frame that needs to be paired with a 142mm-long stem for a proper reach.

The cockpit setup is unusual, too, with radically upturned bars but lever hoods that are nominally level with the ground. Wiggins also takes padding to the extreme with two layers of tape wrapped all the way to the stem (something team mechanic Alan Williams says hails from his track days) plus additional gel padding up top and underneath the hoods.

"He was getting a bit of blisters," he said.

Out back is the same ultra-padded fi'zi:k Arione saddle as used by Team Sky teammates Geraint Thomas and Ian Stannard.

Wiggins stuck to his usual Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 electronic transmission for Paris-Roubaix but adjusted the gearing to suit the flat course profile, including upsized 53/44T chainrings that were specifically engineered by Shimano as a matched pair to maintain proper shift performance, unlike some other teams that resorted to aftermarket options like TA Spécialités.

Other component highlights include 50mm-deep Shimano Dura-Ace carbon wheels, Speedplay Zero Stainless pedals, a Stages power meter, Garmin's Edge 510 computer on a K-Edge aluminum mount, a pair of stout Elite Ciussi aluminum bottle cages augmented with strips of grip tape, and a custom Union Jack-themed aluminum headset top cap from UK company Kapz.

Total weight without the computer and bottles is 8.20kg (18.08lb). That would be a fairly chunky figure for a stage racing machine but still within the ballpark for bikes we've profiled at Paris-Roubaix. After all, it's better to have a heavy bike that makes to the end than one that's too light to survive.

Watch this video of Bradley Wiggins' road bike for 2014. To subscribe to the Cyclingnews Youtube channel, click here.

Complete bike specifications

Frame: Pinarello Dogma K, 55cm

Fork: Pinarello OndaK

Headset: Pinarello integrated, 1 1/8-to-1 1/2in tapered

Stem: Custom PRO forged aluminum, 142mm x -6°

Handlebar: PRO aluminum compact, 44cm (c-c)

Tape: PRO Smart Silicone, double wrapped plus gel padding

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace BR-9000 w/ Shimano carbon-specific pads

Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace BR-9000 w/ Shimano carbon-specific pads

Brake levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 STI Dual Control ST-9070

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 FD-9070

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 RD-9070

Shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 STI Dual Control ST-9070 w/ SW-R600 satellite shift buttons

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace CS-9000, 11-25T

Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace CN-9000

Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace FC-9000, 177.5mm, 53/44T, w/ Stages power meter

Bottom bracket: Shimano SM-BB9000

Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace SPD-SL PD-9000

Wheelset: Shimano Dura-Ace WH-9000-C50-TU

Front tire: FMB Paris-Roubaix tubular, 27mm

Rear tire: FMB Paris-Roubaix tubular, 27mm

Saddle: fi'zi:k Arione w/ braided carbon rails

Seatpost: Pinarello carbon

Bottle cages: Elite Ciussi (2) w/ grip tape

Other accessories: Garmin Edge 510 computer, K-Edge Garmin mount, aluminum chain catcher, custom headset cap

Critical measurements

Rider's height: 1.90m (6ft 3in)

Rider's weight: 69kg (152lb)

Saddle height from BB, c-t: 818mm

Saddle setback: 95mm

Seat tube length (c-t): 550mm

Seat tube length (c-c): 520mm

Tip of saddle nose to center of bars (next to stem): 625mm

Saddle-to-bar drop: 145mm

Head tube length: 155mm

Top tube length (effective): 560mm

Weight: 8.20kg (18.08lb, w/o computer or bottles)



