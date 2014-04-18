Pro bike: Bradley Wiggins' Pinarello Dogma K
Team Sky rider has an unusual but effective bar setup
Bradley Wiggins' exploits at the Tour de France may have many people thinking of the lanky Brit as more of a climber – especially when he whittled himself down to extraordinarily wispy profile – but his superb time trialing skills, power output and his long history on the track actually make him well suited for Paris-Roubaix. Indeed, Wiggins secured outstanding ninth place at this year's Hell of the North, crossing the line in the Roubaix velodrome aboard a Pinarello Dogma K.
The Dogma K is Pinarello's dedicated 'Endurance' bike with many of the same modifications that other companies have made relative to full-blown road racing steeds. Most important in this area is sufficient clearance for Team Sky's preferred 27mm-wide FMB Paris-Roubaix handmade cotton tubular tires plus the more stable handling characteristics provided by the longer wheelbase and slightly relaxed front end.
However, that bike's slightly longer head tubes does force Wiggins to ride a fairly small frame to get the bars low enough. Despite standing 1.9m (6ft 3in) tall, he's on a average-sized 55cm frame that needs to be paired with a 142mm-long stem for a proper reach.
The cockpit setup is unusual, too, with radically upturned bars but lever hoods that are nominally level with the ground. Wiggins also takes padding to the extreme with two layers of tape wrapped all the way to the stem (something team mechanic Alan Williams says hails from his track days) plus additional gel padding up top and underneath the hoods.
"He was getting a bit of blisters," he said.
Out back is the same ultra-padded fi'zi:k Arione saddle as used by Team Sky teammates Geraint Thomas and Ian Stannard.
Wiggins stuck to his usual Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 electronic transmission for Paris-Roubaix but adjusted the gearing to suit the flat course profile, including upsized 53/44T chainrings that were specifically engineered by Shimano as a matched pair to maintain proper shift performance, unlike some other teams that resorted to aftermarket options like TA Spécialités.
Other component highlights include 50mm-deep Shimano Dura-Ace carbon wheels, Speedplay Zero Stainless pedals, a Stages power meter, Garmin's Edge 510 computer on a K-Edge aluminum mount, a pair of stout Elite Ciussi aluminum bottle cages augmented with strips of grip tape, and a custom Union Jack-themed aluminum headset top cap from UK company Kapz.
Total weight without the computer and bottles is 8.20kg (18.08lb). That would be a fairly chunky figure for a stage racing machine but still within the ballpark for bikes we've profiled at Paris-Roubaix. After all, it's better to have a heavy bike that makes to the end than one that's too light to survive.
Complete bike specifications
Frame: Pinarello Dogma K, 55cm
Fork: Pinarello OndaK
Headset: Pinarello integrated, 1 1/8-to-1 1/2in tapered
Stem: Custom PRO forged aluminum, 142mm x -6°
Handlebar: PRO aluminum compact, 44cm (c-c)
Tape: PRO Smart Silicone, double wrapped plus gel padding
Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace BR-9000 w/ Shimano carbon-specific pads
Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace BR-9000 w/ Shimano carbon-specific pads
Brake levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 STI Dual Control ST-9070
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 FD-9070
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 RD-9070
Shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 STI Dual Control ST-9070 w/ SW-R600 satellite shift buttons
Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace CS-9000, 11-25T
Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace CN-9000
Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace FC-9000, 177.5mm, 53/44T, w/ Stages power meter
Bottom bracket: Shimano SM-BB9000
Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace SPD-SL PD-9000
Wheelset: Shimano Dura-Ace WH-9000-C50-TU
Front tire: FMB Paris-Roubaix tubular, 27mm
Rear tire: FMB Paris-Roubaix tubular, 27mm
Saddle: fi'zi:k Arione w/ braided carbon rails
Seatpost: Pinarello carbon
Bottle cages: Elite Ciussi (2) w/ grip tape
Other accessories: Garmin Edge 510 computer, K-Edge Garmin mount, aluminum chain catcher, custom headset cap
Critical measurements
Rider's height: 1.90m (6ft 3in)
Rider's weight: 69kg (152lb)
Saddle height from BB, c-t: 818mm
Saddle setback: 95mm
Seat tube length (c-t): 550mm
Seat tube length (c-c): 520mm
Tip of saddle nose to center of bars (next to stem): 625mm
Saddle-to-bar drop: 145mm
Head tube length: 155mm
Top tube length (effective): 560mm
Weight: 8.20kg (18.08lb, w/o computer or bottles)
