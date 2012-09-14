Wiggins abandons Tour of Britain

Image 1 of 2 Bradley Wiggins crosses the line after a last kilometer mishap (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 2 of 2 Brian Robinson has been hugely impressed at the achievements of Wiggins and Team Sky in 2012 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) has abandoned the Tour of Britain, failing to attend the start of stage six in Welshpool on Friday morning. The 2012 Tour de France winner came down with a stomach bug during the night prior to the stage and was unable to continue the race, his team announced.

"I'm sorry to have to pull out of the Tour," Wiggins said on the team's home page. "'ve loved the last six days, meeting so many people around the country and enjoying those crowds along the roads. It's been a great experience, but this bug sadly means I'll now miss the climax this weekend."

Wiggins was placed 41st on general classification. The abandon comes as another blow to Team Sky after world champion Mark Cavendish lost over 11 minutes and the race leader's jersey on Thursday' stage five. Cavendish has, however, taken two stage wins so far for his team on home soil.

Olympic time trial champion Wiggins will now prepare for the World Championships road race on September 23, having decided not to contest the race against the clock.

