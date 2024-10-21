Why wait for Black Friday? This Wahoo Elemnt Rival Smartwatch has an Amazon-beating discount – better than half-price

Black Friday is fast approaching and the deals are appearing already as the big online retailers look to challenge Amazon at their own game with their cycling deals and offers. Right now at Wahoo, you can grab one of the best cycling watches for tracking your fitness on and off the bike at one of the lowest prices we've ever seen.

The highly rated Wahoo Elemnt Rival smartwatch is at an Amazon-beating price of just $99.99 / £99.00, which is a big reduction from its list price of $199.99 / £199.99. If you're shopping for Christmas tech for a cycling loved one or treating yourself then this smartwatch deal is well worth grabbing fast.

Wahoo Elemnt Rival Smartwatch USA deal

Wahoo Elemnt Rival Smartwatch: $199.99 $99.99 at Wahoo US

Save $100 The Elemnt Rival comes loaded with features to help you achieve your cycling training goals. It tracks heart rate and calorie information to create a dataset you can use to optimize workouts and hit your training goals. Price check: Amazon $154.94

Wahoo Elemnt Rival Smartwatch UK deal

Wahoo Elemnt Rival Smartwatch: £199.99 £99.99 at Wahoo UK

50% off For UK shoppers Wahoo has knocked £100 off the RRP making the Elemnt Rival smartwatch cheaper than ever. Handy features include advanced activity monitoring, precision GPS tracking along with real-time data and performance insights. Price check: Amazon £113.36

It's also indoor training week at Cyclingnews and if you're feeling inspired to start indoor cycling training over the winter, then the Elemnt Rival would be a great addition to an indoor setup. It syncs perfectly with the Wahoo ecosystem, including its best indoor turbo trainers and seamlessly shares data with Wahoo Elemnt bike computers.

However, if the Wahoo Elemnt Rival smartwatch isn't for you, below you'll find some of the best smartwatch deals from other brands including Garmin and Coros with prices relevant to your location.