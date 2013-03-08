Who won the chance to ride in the fi’zi:k Granfondo?

Cyclingnews and fi’zi:k are happy to announce the winner of our Facebook competition to ride in the fi’zi:k Granfondo in Italy on 28 April, with flights, accommodation and entry fee all paid for.

The competition was open to anyone in the world and our winner, Hans van der Elst, hails from Switzerland. He will be flown to Venice on 27 April, where he'll have the choice of a gentle ride or a rest before dinner in the Marostica Castle. The Granfondo takes place the following day with two options: a 100km ‘short course’ and more demanding 154km parcours.

The Granfondo starts in Piazza Castello, the main square known for the live chess game, and in a few kilometres reaches the first climb: Salcedo. This is a panoramic street that crosses cherry trees in full bloom. After the descent the course follows the Valdastico until the village of Pedescala. Here, the racing action will start with the long climb of Castelletto di Rotzo to get to the Altopiano di Asiago.

Just before the final descent there's the split between the long and short courses – the latter will keep to the left and the Granfondo will follow right and go through the tricky downhill of Laverda. The long course then climbs Monte Corno. After the summit the course crosses the Altopiano before the final descent to the Piazza Castello.

For more information about the fi'zi:k Granfondo, visit the official site: www.granfondofizik.it/.