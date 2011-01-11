Whiskey Off Road victors to win trip to Singlespeed Worlds

Racers at the Whiskey Off Road Race in Arizona (Image credit: Karoliina Urso)

Participants in the singlespeed category at the Whiskey Off Road mountain bike race in Arizona could win a free trip to the 2011 Singlespeed World Championships on August 27 in Ballyhoura, Ireland.

Epic Rides, in partnership with the Singlespeed World Championships, will award the first place male and female finishers in the 50-proof singlespeed categories round-trip airfare to attend the World Championships. This award is in addition to the US$20,000 cash purse already planned for pro riders - with male and female riders receiving equal payout.

"Those familiar with the unique subculture of singlespeeding know the nomadic Singlespeed World Championships is an annual event not to be missed," said Todd Sadow, Epic Rides president. "We are proud to take part in sending some of America's most talented singlespeeders to such a fine celebration among the world's cycling community."

The 2011 Whiskey Off Road endurance mountain bike event, located in Prescott, Arizona, will take place Friday, April 29 through Sunday, May 1. The challenging course, festival atmosphere and superb organization of the Whiskey attract a large number of riders, supporters and spectators.

Amateur registration opened January 3 and is limited to the first 1,400 registrants. With three days of event-related bike racing, fun rides, an industry expo and live music based in the "Event Hub" of Prescott's commerce district, Epic Rides expects the amateur category to sell out in record time.

Amateur athletes choose between graduated distance options including a 15 Proof, 25 Proof or 50 Proof course (1 proof = 1 mile). All events will start and finish in the center of downtown Prescott on Whiskey Row.

For event details or to register, visit epicrides.com/wor/wor.htm.