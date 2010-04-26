Schultz takes Whiskey 50 after Juarez drifts off course
Reeves fastest among the women
Andy Schultz (Kenda-Felt MTB Team) won the Whiskey 50 endurance mountain-bike race in Prescott, Arizona, on Saturday after race leader Tinker Juarez (Cannondale Factory Racing) veered off course in the closing miles and missed the finish. The pair had been off the front together up the course’s penultimate climb when Juarez pulled away, only to lose track of course markings in the final miles to town leaving Schultz with the victory and a new course record.
Jeff Herrera finished second in the open men’s class and Lance Runyan was third. Endurance professional and TransAlps veteran Gretchen Reeves (Tokyo Joe’s) was the first female finisher ahead of Sarah Kaufmann and Sonya Looney.
Perfect weather sets up course-record pace
Mild conditions in Prescott, located at 5,300-feet elevation in the center of Arizona, and a contingent of nationally-ranked endurance professionals in the 375-rider field (including Rebecca Rusch, Jeff Kerkove, Ariel Lindsley, Yuri Hauswald among others), setup a quick pace for the event.
"There was a big group together through the pavement," Schultz said at the finish line. "Then it kicks up and gets steep right before you hit dirt so I pushed the pace into the singletrack and by the time we got off, there was four of us left."
Tinker Juarez was one of the four. The two managed to escape the lead group together on the 10-mile ascent out of Skull Valley. Schultz, who plans to race a calendar of elite-level cross country this season culminating with the Firecracker 50 marathon National Championships in Breckenridge, Colorado, took the lead on the climb.
"I couldn't shake Tinker though," he said. "With maybe two miles to go on the climb, he started gapping me."
Even though he started to gap Schultz, Juarez wasn't sure he was clear. "I could see that he was getting farther back but I still thought he was setting me up for something," Juarez said. "So we hit this fast downhill singletrack and I just kept it going."
Juarez led out of the forest and back into town. All he needed to win was to cruise in to the finish line. But he made a wrong turn, handing the victory to Schultz. "In town I got to an intersection with a signal and I was not sure exactly where to go," he wrote on his blog. "Apparently, there was supposed to be someone there to direct us to turn left. But my time had beat the course record and they didn't expect anyone so quickly. So I figure the traffic director arrived about a minute after I passed the intersection."
Juarez added that after a long drive to the event the day before the race, he missed critical information about the course that could have helped him. "We were beat after the long drive, though, and while the late evening rider's meeting was going on, we were already sleeping. That was probably the fatal flaw."
Once off course, it took Juarez a while to figure out his mistake. "I couldn't believe it," he said after finally finding the finish line. "I know I'm old but it can't be just the age. There weren't enough people there to tell me where to go. It just kicks me."
"On a personal level, I feel terrible," said race promoter Todd Sadow of Epic Rides. "It's never good to see anyone get lost on a course, especially when they’re in first place. We hope we can get him back here next year with better knowledge of the course so we can see him victorious."
The pedigree of the other women in the field in mind was the key to Gretchen Reeves' win in her first race of the season, according to the rider. "I saw Rebecca Rusch on the first climb," Reeves said after the race. "So I rode like she was right behind me the whole time."
The 26-year-old Schultz, from Durango, Colorado, will next race at the Mellow Johnny's Classic US Pro XCT race at Lance Armstrong’s Austin, Texas ranch while 49-year-old Juarez heads for Spain to compete in a four-day stage race. Reeves, 38, of Avon, Colorado, said she picks events for their fun and challenge factor and will compete in the Teva Games this year. Reeves is a veteran of the TransAlps mountain-bike stage race and will contest the Trans Rockies in 2010 along with her boyfriend.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andy Schultz
|3:17:50
|2
|Jeff Herrera
|0:00:03
|3
|Lance Runyan
|0:00:16
|4
|Daniel Matheny
|0:05:16
|5
|Will White
|0:09:27
|6
|Yuki Saito
|0:10:23
|7
|Jeremy Thatcher
|0:11:04
|8
|Scott Keller
|0:11:40
|9
|Eric Salstrand
|0:12:04
|10
|Sloane Anderson
|0:12:23
|11
|Dana Weber
|0:14:28
|12
|Zachary Keller
|0:15:46
|13
|Kamden Reedy
|0:16:52
|14
|Kyle Reedy
|0:16:53
|15
|Brent Prenzlow
|0:18:14
|16
|Davis Jonathan
|0:18:34
|17
|Shannon Boffeli
|0:20:02
|18
|Ward Baker
|0:20:49
|19
|Jeff Kerkove
|0:21:02
|20
|Tim Bolton
|0:23:10
|21
|Clifford Clermont
|0:25:04
|22
|Josh Kelley
|0:25:20
|23
|Chris Suter
|0:25:35
|24
|James Walsh
|0:26:18
|25
|Trapper Steinle
|0:26:54
|26
|Benjamin Webster
|0:29:35
|27
|Brad Johnson
|0:31:07
|28
|Marc Driver
|0:31:16
|29
|Tony Smith
|0:32:46
|30
|Matt Connors
|0:33:01
|31
|Ron Jensen
|0:33:36
|32
|Josh Maule
|0:35:09
|33
|Ben Jones
|0:36:13
|34
|Marcus Hayward
|0:38:23
|35
|Ben Sullivan
|0:38:43
|36
|Bill Wheeler
|0:38:58
|37
|Benji Kozuch
|0:39:19
|38
|Daniel King
|0:39:32
|39
|Zachary Stanford
|0:41:36
|40
|Bob Saffell
|0:43:22
|41
|Alan Christianson
|0:43:46
|42
|Jeff Hemperley
|0:44:16
|43
|James Winebrenner
|0:44:32
|44
|Chris Jenkins
|0:44:42
|45
|Dan Peckardt
|0:44:57
|46
|Daryl Roberts
|0:46:15
|47
|Erik Keniston
|0:47:15
|48
|Stephen Zetich
|0:48:40
|49
|Jeff Garmany
|0:50:06
|50
|Paul Broaderip
|0:50:10
|51
|Matt Kipper
|0:50:21
|52
|James Gerber
|0:50:27
|53
|Derek Eysenbach
|0:50:31
|54
|Tyson Hall
|0:50:32
|55
|Corey Coplea
|0:50:42
|56
|Richard Fiske
|0:51:49
|57
|Dan Maher
|0:52:58
|58
|Zack Heim
|0:54:14
|59
|Leslie Handy
|0:54:34
|60
|Brock Boynton
|0:54:50
|61
|Kyle Rafford
|0:56:42
|62
|Ariel Lindsley
|0:58:33
|63
|Jim Koziol
|0:59:23
|64
|Chris Ramsey
|0:59:51
|65
|Greg Martin
|1:00:05
|66
|Ryan Waldron
|1:01:09
|67
|Craig Nelson
|1:01:11
|68
|Cameron Coker
|1:01:41
|69
|Michael Cline
|1:02:53
|70
|Jay Castleberry
|1:03:48
|71
|Tyler Ford
|1:03:58
|72
|John Shumaker
|1:04:11
|73
|Erik Luebkert
|1:04:59
|74
|Alex Strickland
|1:07:44
|75
|Don Eldridge
|1:07:48
|76
|Clint Lepetich
|1:07:55
|77
|Michael Krall
|1:08:00
|78
|Brian Sullivan
|1:08:04
|79
|Steve Delong
|1:08:12
|80
|Robert Monahan
|1:08:59
|81
|Matthew Braselton
|1:09:29
|82
|Ryan Weeger
|1:10:22
|83
|Jason Ransdell
|1:11:23
|84
|Jason Welborn
|1:11:33
|85
|Jeff Cuthbertson
|1:12:16
|86
|Jason Lilje
|1:12:19
|87
|Mike Herlinger
|1:12:37
|88
|Todd Sims
|1:13:39
|89
|Jens Raz
|1:14:51
|90
|Doug Gangi
|1:14:58
|91
|Ignacio Rivera De Rosales
|1:15:49
|92
|Marty Ryerson
|1:16:27
|93
|Matt Sniegowski
|1:16:28
|94
|Noah Holcomb
|1:16:30
|95
|David Rimron
|1:16:33
|96
|James Robinson
|1:17:29
|97
|Simon Zmyslinski
|1:17:50
|98
|Jesse Peck
|1:18:59
|99
|Trent Cox
|1:19:23
|100
|Jared Nelson
|1:20:12
|101
|Jeffrey Ryan
|1:22:07
|102
|Jeremy Killen
|1:22:40
|103
|Mike Dale
|1:22:59
|104
|Ryan Oliphant
|1:23:03
|105
|Christopher Richards
|1:23:39
|106
|Dustyn Ladewig
|1:23:50
|107
|Matt Donaldson
|1:26:09
|108
|Ashley Oelschlaeger
|1:28:01
|109
|Chewy Aitken
|1:28:49
|110
|Scott Douglas
|1:29:20
|111
|Chris Bosselmann
|1:30:22
|112
|David Finocchio
|1:34:52
|113
|Ryan Lord
|1:35:33
|114
|Tom Stack
|1:36:24
|115
|Jim Tryonas
|1:36:28
|116
|Adam Pace
|1:37:37
|117
|Brian Murphy
|1:39:46
|118
|Corey O\'brien
|1:40:39
|119
|Nick Ellett
|1:40:48
|120
|Christopher Weber
|1:40:51
|121
|Jim Chott
|1:41:19
|122
|Darryl Mckinney
|1:43:52
|123
|Steven Bolton
|1:44:15
|124
|Brett Laycock
|1:44:21
|125
|Sinjin Eberle
|1:45:46
|126
|Jason Alexander
|1:46:34
|127
|Matt Rozar
|1:48:37
|128
|Jason Hall
|1:50:11
|129
|Joe Roberts
|1:51:55
|130
|Matt Carstens
|1:56:23
|131
|Bill Ickes
|1:57:31
|132
|Bud Heintz
|1:57:35
|133
|Rusty Spinney
|1:57:36
|134
|Kevin Kraus
|1:59:07
|135
|Davis Mcneil
|1:59:53
|136
|Phil Maxwell
|2:03:05
|137
|Scott English
|2:03:37
|138
|James Matt
|2:06:05
|139
|Ed Fryatt
|2:06:48
|140
|Jeff Wortzel
|2:08:06
|141
|Scott Smith
|2:09:11
|142
|Adam Kroger
|2:10:50
|143
|Kurtn Mindy
|2:14:10
|144
|Will Johnson
|2:14:18
|145
|Chad Gorman
|2:14:45
|146
|Shawn Gregore
|2:15:30
|147
|Brett Wham
|2:16:45
|148
|Paul Dellorco
|2:17:44
|149
|Ben Hammer
|2:18:38
|150
|Rob Griffin
|2:19:13
|151
|Mike Miller
|2:19:20
|152
|Ken Gardner
|2:21:20
|153
|Brian Coffman
|2:23:34
|154
|Wilson Lee
|2:24:53
|155
|Joe Baumgarte
|2:26:30
|156
|Derek Oldfield
|2:26:31
|157
|Nathan Andrews
|2:27:25
|158
|Casey Kelso
|2:29:26
|159
|Patrick Black
|2:31:09
|160
|David Meyers
|2:31:31
|161
|Keith Hubbard
|2:32:56
|162
|Adam Bergen
|2:34:01
|163
|Steven Cabourne
|2:34:13
|164
|Kevin Brown
|2:35:05
|165
|Ernie Negrete
|2:37:24
|166
|Rob Shaver
|2:39:03
|167
|Rob Bauer
|2:39:19
|168
|Mark Weston
|2:42:46
|169
|Duane Sullivan
|2:42:47
|170
|Mike Rothermel
|2:44:28
|171
|Zachery Kinsfather
|2:46:15
|172
|Jeremy Wilkey
|2:48:40
|173
|James Bliss
|2:48:52
|174
|Chris Muller
|2:49:17
|175
|James Mandolini
|2:51:01
|176
|Nathan Holt
|2:51:11
|177
|Andrew Rounseville
|2:54:06
|178
|Daniel Sands
|2:55:57
|179
|Tommy Pepe
|2:57:08
|180
|Khoa Hua
|2:57:24
|181
|Bryan Jensen
|2:57:28
|182
|Jeremy Boggs
|2:59:05
|183
|Chad Lusk
|3:02:28
|184
|Aaron Baltins
|3:03:11
|185
|Ronald Sheahan
|3:03:15
|186
|Jim Sweet
|3:06:32
|187
|Tim Huber
|3:06:36
|188
|Brennan Howes
|3:14:15
|189
|Ron Heide
|3:15:02
|190
|David Schaffner
|3:16:30
|191
|Lee Middleton
|3:17:19
|192
|David Fay
|3:18:43
|193
|Raymond Obolewicz
|3:19:43
|194
|Ray Titus
|3:22:04
|195
|Michael Kehler
|3:22:53
|196
|Brett Stanton
|3:23:01
|197
|Mike Hearty
|3:23:29
|198
|Jamie Seegert
|3:33:24
|199
|David Bouchard
|3:38:07
|200
|Marty Coplea
|3:38:25
|201
|Jason Lusk
|4:03:27
|202
|Blair Burton
|4:05:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gretchen Reeves
|3:51:41
|2
|Sarah Kaufmann
|0:12:21
|3
|Sonya Looney
|0:14:15
|4
|Rebecca Rusch
|0:20:45
|5
|Jen Hanks
|0:40:18
|6
|Ann Sylvester
|0:43:08
|7
|Sarah Wallick
|0:51:25
|8
|Emily Mann
|1:01:40
|9
|Cathy Yndestad
|1:04:48
|10
|Gianna Bianchi
|1:35:25
|11
|Veronique Pardee
|1:43:34
|12
|Kris Hanning
|1:59:38
|13
|Alexandra Martinez
|2:05:11
|14
|Kristen Bonkoski
|2:35:21
|15
|Stephanie Vogel
|2:44:06
|16
|Patti Schmidt-iverson
|2:53:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Gross
|4:21:33
|2
|Garrett Chott
|0:43:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mike Hileman
|3:44:02
|2
|Beto Villegas
|0:03:32
|3
|Yuri Hauswald
|0:07:50
|4
|Tom Ament
|0:12:17
|5
|Travis Mcmaster
|0:15:52
|6
|Dustin Wardle
|0:16:15
|7
|Gregory Bury
|0:21:00
|8
|Tim Hull
|0:24:48
|9
|John Mylene
|0:27:57
|10
|Brandon Bogardus
|0:28:20
|11
|Neil Becwar
|0:31:34
|12
|Jeff Wood
|0:36:16
|13
|Phil Panipinto
|0:39:30
|14
|Andy Stevenson
|0:40:57
|15
|Reade Jackson
|0:47:44
|16
|Aaron Johnson
|0:47:50
|17
|Kristofer Pleszewicz
|0:47:52
|18
|Tyler Zander
|0:53:23
|19
|Mike Haas
|0:56:13
|20
|Glen Shoemaker
|0:57:23
|21
|Patrick Olson
|1:00:48
|22
|Matt Killeen
|1:03:22
|23
|Mark Eikenberry
|1:17:59
|24
|R.j. Mcnulty
|1:19:06
|25
|Steve Reynolds
|1:20:31
|26
|John Lupo
|1:25:16
|27
|Wayne Thayer
|1:27:54
|28
|Chad Sexton
|1:29:54
|29
|Travis Jones
|1:58:38
|30
|Ryan Wesson
|2:01:05
|31
|Byron Mcclurg
|2:28:11
|32
|Quincy Haarer
|2:37:46
|33
|Kaolin Cummens
|2:53:16
|34
|Martin Petrocelli
|3:00:01
|35
|Eric Armbruster
|3:11:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paula Bohte
|4:53:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Doug Andrews
|3:33:02
|2
|Mimmo Futia
|0:15:04
|3
|Keith Koller
|0:22:28
|4
|Robert Laroche
|0:24:10
|5
|Tom Archer
|0:27:00
|6
|Andrew Yates
|0:28:25
|7
|Bill Lenhart
|0:34:50
|8
|Gary Strabala
|0:34:50
|9
|Chris Grove
|0:35:00
|10
|Jim Jordan
|0:35:16
|11
|David Johnson
|0:36:32
|12
|Richard Merrick
|0:40:31
|13
|Rod Silvey
|0:41:32
|14
|Art Macfarland
|0:42:59
|15
|Steve Larson
|0:48:47
|16
|Chuck Ensign
|0:49:33
|17
|Jeff Butler
|0:51:03
|18
|Grant Taylor
|0:53:37
|19
|Mike Perry
|0:54:16
|20
|Rob Harter
|0:59:41
|21
|Steve Gross
|1:06:14
|22
|Dave Thompson
|1:06:23
|23
|Jack Adams
|1:07:10
|24
|Jonsthan Green
|1:09:37
|25
|Brian Beattie
|1:13:11
|26
|Michael Mckenna
|1:17:16
|27
|Elrie Iverson
|1:18:09
|28
|John Fitzner
|1:21:09
|29
|John Solomito
|1:22:43
|30
|Todd Deangelis
|1:23:16
|31
|Paul Camp
|1:24:05
|32
|Riley Frazier
|1:27:44
|33
|Jeff Strong
|1:27:56
|34
|Tod Thornton
|1:28:29
|35
|Randy Harris
|1:29:05
|36
|James Mahoney
|1:31:47
|37
|David Lash
|1:32:22
|38
|Stephen Boland
|1:36:36
|39
|Glenn Miller
|1:40:38
|40
|Mark Delaney
|1:43:57
|41
|Fred Uttke
|1:44:42
|42
|Kevin Quigley
|1:45:51
|43
|Mark Keller
|1:46:13
|44
|Kevin Sternitzky
|1:50:36
|45
|Walt Lopus
|1:58:25
|46
|Bruce Purdy
|1:59:14
|47
|Kerry Yndestad
|2:01:19
|48
|John Sanders
|2:01:53
|49
|Kevin Lockart
|2:06:07
|50
|Lee Larocelle
|2:06:10
|51
|Eddie Rea
|2:13:22
|52
|Bryan Blue
|2:17:33
|53
|Jeff Thomas
|2:18:44
|54
|Richard Wolf
|2:22:11
|55
|Dale Delaney
|2:22:54
|56
|Ray Eberlin
|2:23:17
|57
|Scott Golden
|2:29:19
|58
|Jeffrey Flemmer
|2:34:39
|59
|Rick Watts
|2:37:03
|60
|Bryant Johnston
|2:37:23
|61
|Daniel Friedman
|2:42:14
|62
|Darin Maxwell
|2:43:27
|63
|Sean Clifford
|2:44:38
|64
|Richard Cunningham
|2:52:04
|65
|Bob Martin
|2:59:49
|66
|Monty Owen
|3:02:26
|67
|Joseph Warta
|3:02:33
|68
|Dan Warta
|3:02:35
|69
|Robin Brown
|3:06:07
|70
|David Lind
|3:14:01
|71
|Bruce Shoemaker
|3:18:18
|72
|Blake Hudson
|3:18:20
|73
|Tom Donaldson
|3:19:43
|74
|Stan Goldstein
|3:22:51
|75
|Doug Farlow
|3:22:52
|76
|Thom Porterfield
|3:23:17
|77
|Anthony Ruggeroli
|3:28:15
|78
|William Rainaldi
|3:32:27
|79
|Eric Wilkey
|3:39:52
|80
|Wes Baker
|3:39:55
|81
|Scott Goodson
|3:40:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sandi Scrimgeour
|5:10:10
|2
|Roxanne Hall
|0:04:08
|3
|Leslie Masters
|1:14:08
|4
|Wendy Skean
|1:16:12
|5
|Jill Futia
|1:24:59
|6
|Karen Eberlin
|1:27:30
|7
|Jeann Starling
|1:53:58
|8
|Lisa Crujido
|2:34:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Graham Aldridge
|2:17:02
|2
|Tim Maddux
|0:12:43
|3
|Jason Downing
|0:15:18
|4
|Travis Erwin
|0:19:25
|5
|Kenneth Kimble
|0:19:38
|6
|Dave Lefevre
|0:24:38
|7
|Peter Sproul
|0:25:03
|8
|Douglas Lage
|0:27:16
|9
|Kevin Donnellan
|0:27:50
|10
|Will Ortiz
|0:31:03
|11
|Ryan Mortensen
|0:31:26
|12
|Shawn Vaca
|0:31:34
|13
|Clayton Stude
|0:31:55
|14
|Brian Roberts
|0:31:56
|15
|Michael Lamers
|0:33:40
|16
|Alex Stedman
|0:34:09
|17
|Sadhu Low
|0:34:30
|18
|Seth Sproul
|0:37:17
|19
|Dave Rowe
|0:43:03
|20
|Devin Delnicki
|0:44:41
|21
|Brad Knox
|0:45:03
|22
|Ben King
|0:45:05
|23
|Tom Contini
|0:45:09
|24
|Michael Lugo
|0:46:22
|25
|James Bria
|0:47:40
|26
|Marion Vance
|0:47:46
|27
|Bryan Vahjen
|0:48:02
|28
|Jason Pfaff
|0:48:20
|29
|John Ferguson
|0:49:14
|30
|John Day
|0:49:22
|31
|Guillermo Cortes
|0:49:30
|32
|Jeff Shaffer
|0:50:42
|33
|Dan Breyer
|0:52:59
|34
|Ryan Zilka
|0:53:11
|35
|Matt Kellerman
|0:54:10
|36
|Christopher Mertens
|0:54:14
|37
|Greg Trone
|0:54:33
|38
|Colt Mehler
|0:54:46
|39
|Gaired Fressadi
|0:56:10
|40
|Paul Dewitt
|0:56:55
|41
|Brad Vanderley
|0:58:29
|42
|Randy Zima
|0:58:31
|43
|Kevin Palmer
|0:59:34
|44
|Aaron Kerth
|0:59:52
|45
|Eric Naughton
|1:02:01
|46
|Clif Hill
|1:03:00
|47
|Jason Boles
|1:04:23
|48
|Micah Caudle
|1:05:31
|49
|Richard Swedbergh
|1:05:39
|50
|Dave Domagala
|1:06:15
|51
|Michael Akerson
|1:07:14
|52
|Jeff Hughes
|1:07:33
|53
|Franklin Pendleton
|1:07:35
|54
|Robert Mansolillo
|1:07:49
|55
|Albert Ubieta
|1:08:39
|56
|Nicolas Cyr
|1:08:45
|57
|Mark Burnside
|1:09:29
|58
|Mark Horrocks
|1:09:33
|59
|Jeffrey Horen
|1:09:35
|60
|Scott Beckstead
|1:09:49
|61
|Philip Whitford
|1:12:46
|62
|Benjamin Corso
|1:14:58
|63
|Andy Weitkunat
|1:15:02
|64
|Ignacio Jimenez
|1:15:19
|65
|Jon Bush
|1:16:08
|66
|Justin Devine
|1:16:23
|67
|Thierry Bousquet
|1:18:29
|68
|Jeremy Wolfe
|1:19:28
|69
|Ryan Mccallum
|1:19:30
|70
|Douglas Rehder
|1:21:01
|71
|Jay Rapson
|1:21:22
|72
|Rob Lininger
|1:21:27
|73
|Ryan Hensley
|1:21:45
|74
|Rudy Dabdoub
|1:22:14
|75
|Harry Cooper
|1:23:13
|76
|John Donovan
|1:23:16
|77
|Jeff Barber
|1:23:43
|78
|Mark Strasser
|1:24:18
|79
|Devin Petry
|1:24:46
|80
|Tim Johnston
|1:24:57
|81
|Guy Bell
|1:25:16
|82
|Miguel D. Crisantes
|1:25:23
|83
|Jeff Smith
|1:25:27
|84
|Sean Moreau
|1:25:30
|85
|Richard Meyers
|1:26:07
|86
|John Pollard
|1:26:12
|87
|Nathan Moroney
|1:26:14
|88
|Steve Lee
|1:26:23
|89
|Michael Knowles
|1:26:31
|90
|David Richardson
|1:30:01
|91
|Jeff Gordon
|1:30:43
|92
|Rick Lemieux
|1:33:47
|93
|Edward Ellermeyer
|1:33:48
|94
|Scott Givens
|1:34:30
|95
|Cory Foster
|1:34:32
|96
|Brandon Brizzolara
|1:35:08
|97
|Peter Crocker
|1:35:21
|98
|Jason Mckinney
|1:36:34
|99
|Blair Mclaughlin
|1:36:38
|100
|Michael Stevenson
|1:36:49
|101
|Richard Lorenzen
|1:36:52
|102
|Garret Westlake
|1:37:12
|103
|Sean Henning
|1:37:53
|104
|Agustin Farias
|1:39:15
|105
|Jeff Kubiak
|1:39:57
|106
|Chris Janick
|1:40:17
|107
|Rob Seals
|1:44:44
|108
|Mike Desoto
|1:44:51
|109
|Mark Funicello
|1:45:04
|110
|Mark Labelle
|1:45:08
|111
|John Holbert
|1:46:13
|112
|Mike Mccarrick
|1:48:12
|113
|Kelly Varney
|1:50:06
|114
|Adam Campbell
|1:50:35
|115
|Derek Matz
|1:50:47
|116
|Tyler Goodrich
|1:51:44
|117
|Nicholas Dubs
|1:54:12
|118
|Scott Wraith
|1:56:40
|119
|Heriberto Alanis
|1:56:47
|120
|Matt Halverson
|1:57:15
|121
|Alan Floyd
|1:57:21
|122
|David Rengifo
|1:58:40
|123
|Mertie Stompro
|1:58:41
|124
|Alex Harris
|1:58:42
|125
|Michael Brusseau
|2:01:55
|126
|James Dickerson
|2:02:01
|127
|Will Ward
|2:03:17
|128
|Daniel Chitwood
|2:03:42
|129
|Ruben Leon
|2:04:58
|130
|Darien Humbert
|2:06:20
|131
|Shawn Tringham
|2:06:36
|132
|Kevin Vislusky
|2:07:15
|133
|Jeff Baylor
|2:07:20
|134
|Clint Haynes
|2:07:20
|135
|Justin Rizor
|2:07:29
|136
|James Kerridge
|2:08:57
|137
|Mike Wilda
|2:09:19
|138
|Jon Baggett
|2:09:35
|139
|Wallace Davis
|2:09:37
|140
|Rene Guerrero
|2:09:39
|141
|Matthew Paciorek
|2:09:57
|142
|Timothy Gillis
|2:10:16
|143
|Michael Harvey
|2:11:02
|144
|Randy Lovin
|2:11:53
|145
|Dan Cox
|2:11:54
|146
|Toby Guillette
|2:11:55
|147
|Jeremy Rhodes
|2:12:43
|148
|William Turcato
|2:14:30
|149
|David Brandt
|2:14:51
|150
|Rob Benson
|2:15:00
|151
|Joseph Clickner
|2:16:23
|152
|Mitch Sandoval
|2:18:43
|153
|Matt Hilbert
|2:20:02
|154
|Thomas Stotler
|2:20:04
|155
|Jim Heilmann
|2:20:31
|156
|Timothy Johnson
|2:20:33
|157
|Luke Lamers
|2:20:37
|158
|Jason Hobbs
|2:23:13
|159
|Victor Kish
|2:26:59
|160
|Matt Alexander
|2:27:14
|161
|Edward Gray
|2:27:18
|162
|Jon Hilton
|2:27:20
|163
|Alvaro Ii Garcia
|2:27:46
|164
|Justin Gingg
|2:28:26
|165
|Jason Hill
|2:28:26
|166
|Nick Wood
|2:29:52
|167
|Nathan Smith
|2:29:55
|168
|Robert Hughes
|2:29:56
|169
|Justin Kissel
|2:30:07
|170
|Andrew Coffey
|2:32:05
|171
|James Baker
|2:34:15
|172
|Brian Strand
|2:34:16
|173
|Chris Popham
|2:35:47
|174
|Brian Fox
|2:35:58
|175
|Casey Taylor
|2:36:14
|176
|Mark Chadwick
|2:36:24
|177
|Greg Brown
|2:36:25
|178
|Oscar Campos
|2:36:25
|179
|Jason Fletcher
|2:37:32
|180
|Raymond Harris
|2:38:00
|181
|Jeff Kreutzer
|2:38:01
|182
|Lane Mondeau
|2:38:08
|183
|Manuel Heredia
|2:40:53
|184
|Chris Rogan
|2:42:04
|185
|Patrick Allock
|2:46:03
|186
|Jacob Lindenstein
|2:46:06
|187
|Matthew Payne
|2:48:51
|188
|Jeffrey Cummens
|2:50:15
|189
|John Peterson
|2:51:38
|190
|Christophe Warin
|2:52:04
|191
|Eric Toulouse
|2:52:05
|192
|Lane Johnson
|2:53:18
|193
|Tracy Hunter
|2:53:52
|194
|Greg Clark
|2:55:16
|195
|Aaron Cooper
|2:56:36
|196
|Jason Meador
|2:58:58
|197
|John Lohrman
|2:59:04
|198
|David Poirier
|2:59:44
|199
|Paul Diaz
|3:00:24
|200
|Thomas Nuetzel
|3:01:28
|201
|John Raber
|3:02:03
|202
|Chris Weisenbach
|3:03:54
|203
|Justin Elliott
|3:03:58
|204
|Tim Leahy
|3:04:22
|205
|Aaron Davis
|3:04:53
|206
|Yann Le Faou
|3:05:43
|207
|Stewart Park
|3:06:11
|208
|John Montez
|3:06:23
|209
|Eric Sommers
|3:08:43
|210
|Blake Holt
|3:10:55
|211
|Nathan Dahl
|3:10:59
|212
|Jeff Wilson
|3:15:34
|213
|Gordon Conklin
|3:15:51
|214
|Mark Milutin
|3:18:12
|215
|Jonathan Debake
|3:18:26
|216
|Matthew Odonnell
|3:19:08
|217
|John Hubbard
|3:19:27
|218
|Willie Sommers
|3:34:13
|219
|George Toro
|3:36:26
|220
|Charles Engel
|3:39:04
|221
|Brad Swank
|3:54:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Abby Hipperly
|2:53:28
|2
|Katrina Lopeman
|0:20:04
|3
|Karen King
|0:23:04
|4
|Sarah Phelps
|0:24:43
|5
|Lisa Barnard
|0:48:23
|6
|Kristin Aldridge
|0:48:58
|7
|Wendy Jones
|0:51:43
|8
|Courtney Lynch
|0:54:43
|9
|Nicole Dykert
|1:08:37
|10
|Nicole Gunton
|1:15:13
|11
|Rachel Peters
|1:17:17
|12
|Nancy Donnellan
|1:21:44
|13
|Colleen Venti
|1:21:56
|14
|joanne Leahy
|1:22:26
|15
|Laura Kyriakakis
|1:26:00
|16
|Brooke Weitkunat
|1:26:15
|17
|Liane Ehrich
|1:37:36
|18
|Jeanette Wesley
|1:40:06
|19
|Maggie Penman
|1:44:46
|20
|Jessie Turner
|1:48:24
|21
|Holly Stabler
|1:50:40
|22
|Senta Givens
|1:53:38
|23
|Kristin Dunlap
|1:58:43
|24
|Cindy Nowak
|2:00:44
|25
|Isabel Gomez
|2:02:15
|26
|Christina Maas
|2:14:13
|27
|Lisa Byrd
|2:35:54
|28
|Tracy Madler
|2:38:22
|29
|Becky Bliss
|2:39:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tyler Coplea
|2:29:15
|2
|Owen Graves
|0:06:27
|3
|Pablo Silva
|1:01:17
|4
|Logan Boyd
|1:04:49
|5
|Marcos Esparza
|1:04:50
|6
|John Kramer
|1:04:53
|7
|Nathan Franklin
|1:28:19
|8
|Donovan Caputo
|1:51:23
|9
|Connor Hiestand
|1:51:24
|10
|Alexander Degrazia
|2:03:28
|11
|Tanguy Toulouse
|2:24:09
|12
|Patrick Williams
|2:56:57
|13
|Ryan Sanders
|3:24:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lizzy Caputo
|5:45:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Riley Post
|2:31:56
|2
|Dan Hight
|0:03:08
|3
|Hunter Keating
|0:10:34
|4
|Mark Challoner
|0:11:02
|5
|Zach Johnson
|0:12:58
|6
|Tobias Corwin
|0:13:49
|7
|Christophe Noel
|0:21:34
|8
|Jesse Robbins
|0:26:13
|9
|Stuart May
|0:31:10
|10
|Steve Cernohous
|0:34:45
|11
|Garrich Black
|0:37:08
|12
|Joshua Groves
|0:39:22
|13
|Nathen Kroeker
|0:39:24
|14
|Joth Jacobson
|0:50:48
|15
|David Johnson
|0:52:41
|16
|Paul Carbone
|0:58:24
|17
|Tony Trevino
|0:59:59
|18
|Richard Bogan
|1:00:46
|19
|Tony Eyrich
|1:07:15
|20
|Rick Brazil
|1:10:13
|21
|Steve Lummer
|1:25:19
|22
|Keith Crow
|1:29:36
|23
|Joey Daigneault
|1:57:04
|24
|Greg Hitt
|2:01:30
|25
|Josh Buckheister
|2:06:22
|26
|Vernie Aikins
|2:30:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rebecca Tomaszewski
|2:57:57
|2
|Micki Mckay
|0:25:22
|3
|Tina Ooley
|0:27:03
|4
|Janet Kerby
|0:33:00
|5
|Viorica Jennings
|0:39:04
|6
|Katie Tuttle
|0:47:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bill Morris
|2:53:06
|2
|Michael Whitehead
|0:01:56
|3
|Kent Loganbill
|0:11:07
|4
|Steve Becker
|0:14:25
|5
|Chris Carothers
|0:14:40
|6
|Chris Sieben
|0:15:22
|7
|Ramon Garcia
|0:16:56
|8
|Markus Zimmer
|0:17:20
|9
|Denver Mckinney
|0:18:03
|10
|Ron Sampson
|0:19:17
|11
|Joe Alred
|0:21:22
|12
|Rob Hehlen
|0:21:55
|13
|Scott Miller
|0:26:50
|14
|Larry Bernstein
|0:30:09
|15
|Robert Butler
|0:33:13
|16
|Dave Sewell
|0:34:05
|17
|Jay Sullivan
|0:36:15
|18
|Gabriel Lucero
|0:36:51
|19
|Octavio Real
|0:37:09
|20
|Mitchell Sereda
|0:37:21
|21
|Tom Cox
|0:40:48
|22
|Steven Hudson
|0:43:22
|23
|David Lemon
|0:46:28
|24
|Erik Weissenberger
|0:48:42
|25
|Robert Coombs
|0:49:47
|26
|Pete Rogan
|0:50:56
|27
|Douglas Thompson
|0:51:04
|28
|Paul Koenig
|0:51:30
|29
|Bryan Lee
|0:52:21
|30
|Leland Mellen
|0:53:03
|31
|Kim Humphrey
|0:53:11
|32
|Brad Harrris
|0:53:15
|33
|Paul Dignan
|0:54:04
|34
|Don Thrailkill
|0:57:35
|35
|Gary Sanders
|0:58:10
|36
|Charles Wilson
|0:59:00
|37
|Gene Cannarella
|1:00:50
|38
|Phil Tiemeier
|1:03:09
|39
|Bob Harrison
|1:06:15
|40
|Dave Woodhams
|1:08:23
|41
|Ron Erickson
|1:08:27
|42
|Billy Mason
|1:11:53
|43
|Kurt Harris
|1:12:52
|44
|Al Gordell
|1:14:34
|45
|Craig Church
|1:15:41
|46
|Chris Smith
|1:16:49
|47
|Bruce Penman
|1:17:30
|48
|Harry Brenton
|1:17:32
|49
|Olson James
|1:21:21
|50
|Joe Changose
|1:21:35
|51
|Mark Venti
|1:22:17
|52
|Kent Fischer
|1:24:14
|53
|Mike Rasmussen
|1:25:36
|54
|William Woody
|1:25:55
|55
|John Hensley
|1:26:00
|56
|Greg Haynes
|1:31:23
|57
|John Lockhart
|1:31:38
|58
|Bill Parmentier
|1:33:11
|59
|Roy Bury
|1:33:50
|60
|Edward La France
|1:34:57
|61
|Ron Madler
|1:38:46
|62
|Dave Lorenson
|1:39:15
|63
|Peter Hogan
|1:42:41
|64
|Robert Niles
|1:43:33
|65
|Jason Dolence
|1:45:03
|66
|Brady Bottoms
|1:45:49
|67
|Brian Youngs
|1:47:00
|68
|Glenn Haselfeld
|1:47:15
|69
|Wyant Clover
|1:48:53
|70
|Jim Ridge
|1:49:13
|71
|John Cantrell
|1:49:35
|72
|Todd Brown
|1:50:17
|73
|Rocky Gingg
|1:52:23
|74
|Alan Shelton
|1:53:18
|75
|Joe Vernier
|1:56:04
|76
|Scott Mcculloch
|1:58:06
|77
|Jeff Rasmusson
|2:01:18
|78
|Randy Boles
|2:06:00
|79
|Ron Harnsberger
|2:06:10
|80
|Kennard Snider
|2:10:14
|81
|Randy Laxson
|2:19:02
|82
|Charles Glasel
|2:20:32
|83
|Frank Degrazia
|2:27:59
|84
|Tim Spicer
|2:28:58
|85
|Bruce Amrhein
|2:37:11
|86
|John Hale
|2:45:18
|87
|Hank Marshall
|2:52:47
|88
|Paul Mcclurg
|2:54:15
|89
|Steve Ross
|2:56:47
|90
|Mike Chesnick
|3:03:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Beverly Rogers
|3:40:17
|2
|Solange Whitehead
|0:05:35
|3
|Julie Munro
|0:30:31
|4
|Angela Larochelle
|0:52:29
|5
|Patricia Woodhams
|1:06:06
|6
|Anita Switzer
|1:13:58
|7
|Peggy Dennis
|2:07:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kent Keegan
|1:48:17
|2
|Kevin Kiel
|0:01:57
|3
|Brian Rens
|0:02:04
|4
|Dan Palmer
|0:04:37
|5
|Jeremy Janelle
|0:05:46
|6
|Glen Sherwood
|0:06:57
|7
|Michael Sadler
|0:07:12
|8
|Mitch Williams
|0:07:51
|9
|John Coleman
|0:09:02
|10
|Mark Juzwiak
|0:09:57
|11
|Jordon Lindberg
|0:11:14
|12
|Kirk Damron
|0:11:16
|13
|Erik Mckinney
|0:11:18
|14
|Bill Lindberg
|0:12:13
|15
|Josh Crothers
|0:13:41
|16
|Brad Rogers
|0:14:12
|17
|Chad Hinderliter
|0:14:14
|18
|Hal Hayden
|0:14:18
|19
|Nathan Wood
|0:15:08
|20
|William Weiss
|0:17:33
|21
|Paul Hicks
|0:18:23
|22
|Jordan Thomas
|0:21:41
|23
|Steven Corey
|0:22:08
|24
|David Calleja
|0:22:57
|25
|Cina Mcconaughy
|0:23:52
|26
|Terry Vincent
|0:23:57
|27
|Danny Aleman
|0:24:21
|28
|David Kleihs
|0:25:09
|29
|Steve Waples
|0:25:10
|30
|Dan Gurrieri
|0:25:19
|31
|Timothy Allen
|0:26:26
|32
|Benjamin Ciampa
|0:26:36
|33
|Maryan Wagner
|0:27:09
|34
|Tyler Markus
|0:27:47
|35
|Dutch Ortega
|0:29:29
|36
|Jimmy Fina
|0:30:07
|37
|Fred Fischer
|0:30:50
|38
|Kevin Beyer
|0:30:53
|39
|Kevin Rother
|0:31:37
|40
|Monique Schaffer
|0:31:54
|41
|Gretchen Russ
|0:31:55
|42
|Dave Aleman
|0:35:37
|43
|Lisa Hellman
|0:42:07
|44
|Christopher Macintyre
|0:43:47
|45
|Gerald Frank
|0:43:51
|46
|Brad Davis
|0:44:33
|47
|Patrick Fraher
|0:44:49
|48
|Danny Damwijk
|0:45:34
|49
|Ron Hoffman
|0:46:47
|50
|Heather Nelson
|0:47:45
|51
|Kenneth Skinner
|0:48:20
|52
|Brad Green
|0:48:33
|53
|John Hollis
|0:49:08
|54
|Jeffrey Hamilton
|0:51:05
|55
|John Alletto
|0:51:09
|56
|Sandra Arroyo
|0:51:20
|57
|Dan Ertz
|0:51:52
|58
|Cutler Ferchaud
|0:52:48
|59
|Scott Huntsman
|0:54:04
|60
|Chris Deturk
|0:54:19
|61
|Karen Sigler
|0:56:07
|62
|Clyde Detweiler
|0:57:42
|63
|Kris Dimon
|0:57:54
|64
|Andy Hanna
|0:58:08
|65
|Denny Philips
|0:58:46
|66
|Linda Vance
|1:00:16
|67
|Steven Pollock
|1:01:03
|68
|Paul Correa
|1:01:53
|69
|Micky Santa Maria
|1:02:36
|70
|Gelene Santa Maria
|1:02:37
|71
|Chris Hilton
|1:02:44
|72
|David Schumacher
|1:02:46
|73
|Seth Burnett
|1:02:49
|74
|Jennifer Green
|1:03:08
|75
|Dean Stepper
|1:03:34
|76
|Bud White
|1:04:26
|77
|Britt Morris
|1:05:26
|78
|Ian Wilkey
|1:07:27
|79
|Robert Sanford
|1:08:11
|80
|Geoff Maaske
|1:11:14
|81
|Ross Teske
|1:11:43
|82
|Edward Furbush
|1:12:30
|83
|Justin Zych
|1:12:31
|84
|Kent Dudek
|1:12:34
|85
|Jeff Woltman
|1:12:35
|86
|Matthew Bennett
|1:12:40
|87
|Bobby Dahlberg
|1:12:41
|88
|Alan Burdett
|1:12:41
|89
|Jeremy Edgar
|1:13:11
|90
|Sean Vincent
|1:14:32
|91
|Bryan Rains
|1:15:48
|92
|Marcia Kon
|1:17:02
|93
|Mark Hildabrand
|1:17:03
|94
|Erik Kraus
|1:17:31
|95
|Jennie Rounseville
|1:18:22
|96
|Frank Palomera
|1:20:53
|97
|Anna Trader
|1:20:56
|98
|Michelle Deturk
|1:21:29
|99
|Greg Ross
|1:22:04
|100
|John Rhodes
|1:22:06
|101
|Tracy Brooks
|1:22:25
|102
|Dale Thomson
|1:23:37
|103
|Levi Wegleitner
|1:23:38
|104
|Jason Fritz
|1:23:44
|105
|Stephanie Maxwell
|1:23:54
|106
|Veronica Hudson
|1:24:40
|107
|Michael Thibodeaux
|1:25:06
|108
|Jill Young
|1:28:29
|109
|Mike Rheaume
|1:32:41
|110
|Joe Ingermanson
|1:32:51
|111
|Geff Krejci
|1:35:04
|112
|Elizabeth Viator
|1:36:53
|113
|Ritch Phillips
|1:37:33
|114
|Tabitha Cooper
|1:38:18
|115
|Christy Grace
|1:38:22
|116
|Jon Lopas
|1:42:03
|117
|Cindy Schuck
|1:42:06
|118
|Todd Hammer
|1:42:09
|119
|Spencer Bohan
|1:42:27
|120
|Timothy Bohan
|1:42:29
|121
|Laura Lass
|1:43:42
|122
|Travis Lass
|1:44:12
|123
|Jennifer Riehl
|1:46:54
|124
|Eric Riehl
|1:46:55
|125
|Priscilla Shorty
|1:46:58
|126
|Jim Steffes
|1:47:50
|127
|P. Warren Baker
|1:47:54
|128
|Sarah Baker
|1:48:58
|129
|Daniel Bottazzi
|1:49:00
|130
|Charles Coker
|1:52:39
|131
|Sharon Johnson
|1:53:11
|132
|Ray Ross
|1:56:42
|133
|Jayme Harris
|1:58:59
|134
|Debra Laxson
|2:01:06
|135
|Traci Bunker
|2:01:15
|136
|Mike Lovelace
|2:02:28
|137
|Mark Savko
|2:04:46
|138
|Allie Stender
|2:10:22
|139
|Ricky Taylor
|2:10:38
|140
|Leyla Taylor
|2:10:40
|141
|Glenn Johnson
|2:13:21
|142
|Nicole Alden
|2:15:02
|143
|Billy Oliverio
|2:16:16
|144
|Lee-anna Walker
|2:18:44
|145
|Francoise Sullivan
|2:18:51
|146
|Michael Sawyer
|2:20:40
|147
|Jeri Shranko
|2:26:39
|148
|Raymond Vega
|2:39:55
|149
|Carline "carlinosaur" Handy
|2:43:10
|150
|Jeff Handy
|2:43:13
|151
|Ernest Vega
|2:45:04
|152
|Marguerite Hughes
|2:46:15
|153
|Jeff Gardner
|2:48:03
|154
|Jesse Ansell
|2:52:16
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
-
Peter Sagan Roadie-Oh! in San Diego - GalleryThree-time world champ returns to the Golden State
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy