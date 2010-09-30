Whiskey Off Road Race will offer equal prizes to top pro men and women

Image 1 of 5 Racers at the Whiskey Off Road Race in Arizona (Image credit: Karoliina Urso) Image 2 of 5 The women's podium at the Whiskey Off Road Race (Image credit: Karoliina Urso) Image 3 of 5 Riders descend a trail while racing near Prescott, Arizona (Image credit: Karoliina Urso) Image 4 of 5 Racers at the Whiskey Off Road Race in Arizona (Image credit: Karoliina Urso) Image 5 of 5 And they're off... for the Whiskey Off Road Race in Arizona (Image credit: Karoliina Urso)

The 2011 Whiskey Off Road in Prescott, Arizona, on May 1, 2011, will offer the largest one-day race cash prize in mountain biking. The event is put on by Epic Rides, organizers of the 24 Hours of Old Pueblo.

The $20,000 purse will be split in half between the top 10 male and female competitors for a unique equal payout opportunity in the world of bike racing.

"This equality is inspiring to women and is a testament to the uniqueness and individuality that mountain bikers embody. An equal prize purse nurtures independence, encourages tenacity, and adds legitimacy to women's racing," said Heather Irmiger, 2010 marathon US National Champion and former cross country national champion.

Epic Rides anticipates 1,500 riders (1,400 amateurs and 100 professionals) will participate in three solid days of racing, riding and celebrating the mountain bike in Prescott, Arizona, from April 29 to May 1.

The weekend will kick off with a pro level fat tire criterium, an industry vendor and tech expo, and a beginner level "15 proof" fun ride on Friday (one proof = 1 mile, in keeping with the Whiskey theme). Saturday will present a complete day of amateur riding in the 25 and 50 proof distances complimented by live music on the courthouse lawn and a full schedule of ancillary events and activities centrally located in downtown Prescott.

The showdown for the cash purse will commence Sunday morning, after a spirited evening of celebrating on the historic Whiskey Row by the amateurs. The pro and amateur 50 milers will ride the same course.

The Whiskey Off Road course presents participants with an authentic mountain bike experience including an abundance of quality, technical singletrack combined with very legitimate climbing and descending on a variety of terrains. Now in its eighth year, the "Whiskey" is based in a centralized downtown location only 1.5 hours north of Phoenix.

Registration for professional riders will open on November 1, 2010, and amateur registration will open on January 1, 2011.

"With seven years of development invested into the Whiskey Off Road infrastructure made possible through significant cooperation from the City of Prescott and the Prescott National Forest, this is a major step forward," said Todd Sadow, president of Epic Rides.

"I strongly believe the 2011 Whiskey Off Road is an event model that can play a significant role in representing American mountain biking throughout the country. Tighten your woodscrews folks, the cross country mountain bike scene is about to get interesting."

For more information, visit www.epicrides.com.